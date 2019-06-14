Which IndyCar driver has been most impressive in 2019? (Video)

We’ve reached the halfway point of the NTT IndyCar Series, which means it’s time to take stock of everything that has unfolded over the first eight weekends of racing.
Recently, the NASCAR America crew of Krista Voda, AJ Allmendinger, and Parker Kligerman took a deep dive into some of the storylines circulating throughout the open-wheel circuit.
From who has been the best and most impressive driver so far during the 2019 season, to notable surprise efforts, to those that just haven’t been able to shake trouble, watch the video above to see which side of the coin your favorite driver currently falls on.
The NTT IndyCar Series returns next weekend on Sunday, June 23 with the Grand Prix at Road America at noon ET on NBC, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Cole Seely will miss the remainder of the 2019 Motocross season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder in a practice crash on Tuesday, according to his team.
His injuries include a torn labrum and fractured glenoid socket. The injury will require surgery to repair with a recovery time estimated at three months.
“I’m extremely sad to have to sit out the remainder of the season,” Seely said in a press release. “I’ve been working really hard to continue to build myself up after my big injury last year, so to have another setback like this is very disappointing. It seems like I’ve had nothing but challenges.”
Seeley got off to a slow start this year with a best finish of 10th at Pala in Round 2. In each of the first three rounds, he has finished just inside the top 10 in one Moto and outside that mark in the other.
“It’s really unfortunate to see Cole’s season end this way,” added Team Honda HRC manager Erik Kehoe. “The beginning of this season has been a challenge for him, but he showed a lot of speed during the first Moto at Colorado; it’s a bummer that we won’t be able to see how he progresses. He’s had some tough luck with injuries, but he has kept a good attitude and continued to give his best effort.”