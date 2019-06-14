Which IndyCar driver has been most impressive in 2019? (Video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve reached the halfway point of the NTT IndyCar Series, which means it’s time to take stock of everything that has unfolded over the first eight weekends of racing.

Recently, the NASCAR America crew of Krista Voda, AJ Allmendinger, and Parker Kligerman took a deep dive into some of the storylines circulating throughout the open-wheel circuit.

From who has been the best and most impressive driver so far during the 2019 season, to notable surprise efforts, to those that just haven’t been able to shake trouble, watch the video above to see which side of the coin your favorite driver currently falls on.

The NTT IndyCar Series returns next weekend on Sunday, June 23 with the Grand Prix at Road America at noon ET on NBC, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.