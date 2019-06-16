Photos and videos courtesy NHRA

Big upsets at NHRA Bristol: Salinas over Torrence, Tasca over John Force

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
What a Father’s Day it was Sunday at Bristol Dragway and for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

In upsets that will likely reverberate through the sport for some time to come, the two heavy favorites in both Top Fuel and Funny Car both went down to defeat against the underdogs in the 11th race of the 24-race schedule.

In Top Fuel, Steve Torrence (3.892 seconds at 287.60 mph) saw his five-race winning streak abruptly ended when Mike Salinas (3.836 seconds at 325.69 mph) and his upstart Scrappers Racing team captured the victory. It was Salinas’ second career Top Fuel win, the other coming earlier this season in the four-wide event at Las Vegas.

It’s kind of surreal what is happening,” said Salinas, who jumped to third in Top Fuel points. “The guys are amazing, they’re doing a great job and we’re having a lot of fun.

“You can’t take anybody lightly out here. I have all the confidence in this team and it’s just amazing to be in the seat with these guys. Alan Johnson and the crew, they just know how to do it and it’s just amazing, it really is.”

Moments before Salinas’ upset win, Bob Tasca III (4.008 seconds at 316.23 mph) earned his first win since 2012, defeating legendary Funny Car racer John Force (4.155 seconds at 287.05 mph) in the final round.

“I knew it would be a slugfest against Force, but I love racing John,” said Tasca, who improves to ninth in the Funny Car point standings. “It was probably one of the biggest wins in my career. We had to build this car from scratch, but the chemistry on this team is good and I’ve never had a race car like this.

“It’s fast and the guys put me in a position to win. I love racing here. There’s so much history with my family racing in Thunder Valley and I really wanted to win this one. It was just a great day.”

Not having won since July 22 last season at Denver, and after a number of frustrating finishes that came up short since then, Force looked as if the stars had finally aligned for him coming into the final round to reach that elusive No. 150 milestone.

He entered Sunday’s eliminations as the No. 1 qualifier. He had an uncontested solo run in the opening round, then defeated Don Schumacher Racing teammates Tommy Johnson Jr. (quarterfinals) and “Fast Jack” Beckman (semifinals) en route to his classic matchup with Tasca.

It marked the second time this season that Force has reached the final round. He also fell short of winning April 28 at the Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, North Carolina, and did so again at Bristol.

Ironically, Tasca is a previous driver for John Force Racing. He reached his second final round since returning to full-time competition, with his last previous final round being at last season’s Thunder Valley Nationals, where he lost to Ron Capps – who Tasca beat Sunday to reach the final round appearance vs. Force. Likewise for Salinas, he also reached the Top Fuel finals in last year’s race at Bristol, only to lose — but not this time.

In another irony, Tasca recently hired Force’s former crew chief, Jon Schaffer, as his own crew chief. Schaffer had started this season as rookie Austin Prock’s co-crew chief at JFR before moving to Tasca’s team.

Action continues this coming weekend (June 20-23) in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.

We’ll have videos from the Top Fuel and Funny Car final rounds shortly. Please check back.

FINAL STATISTICS:

FINAL FINISHING ORDER:

TOP FUEL: 1. Mike Salinas; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Dom Lagana; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Lex Joon; 7. Terry McMillen; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Audrey Worm; 11. Brittany Force; 12. Cameron Ferre; 13. Austin Prock; 14. Richie Crampton; 15. Pat Dakin; 16. Leah Pritchett.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Bob Tasca III; 2. John Force; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Robert Hight; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Matt Hagan; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Jeff Diehl.

FINAL RESULTS

TOP FUEL: Mike Salinas, 3.836 seconds, 325.69 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.892 seconds, 287.60 mph.

FUNNY CAR: Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.008, 316.23 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.155, 287.05.

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Terry McMillen, 4.045, 291.51 def. Richie Crampton, 4.781, 155.99; Clay Millican, 4.331, 251.16 def. Austin Prock, 4.759, 242.76; Mike Salinas, 3.800, 322.11 def. Scott Palmer, 3.902, 319.60; Doug Kalitta, 3.844, 323.27 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.124, 253.99; Lex Joon, 4.536, 205.41 def. Leah Pritchett, 4.972, 162.39; Steve Torrence, 3.798, 324.59 def. Pat Dakin, 4.865, 158.65; Antron Brown, 3.863, 318.24 def. Audrey Worm, 4.082, 279.21; Dom Lagana, 3.820, 321.65 def. Brittany Force, 4.092, 271.79; QUARTERFINALS — Kalitta, 5.010, 248.02 def. McMillen, 5.103, 147.07; Lagana, 4.072, 292.58 def. Joon, 4.786, 166.44; Salinas, 3.908, 316.97 def. Brown, 6.602, 110.14; Torrence, 3.842, 320.89 def. Millican, 4.720, 167.66; SEMIFINALS — Salinas, 3.817, 320.20 def. Kalitta, 3.887, 320.66; Torrence, 3.839, 323.97 def. Lagana, 4.037, 277.32; FINAL — Salinas, 3.836, 325.69 def. Torrence, 3.892, 287.60.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.983, 318.47 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 5.307, 140.07; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.998, 321.65 was unopposed; Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 4.099, 307.93 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 6.528, 100.47; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.031, 318.47 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.063, 310.48; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.048, 311.27 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.217, 291.76; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.020, 322.19 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.077, 298.21; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.005, 314.53 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.383, 212.16; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.964, 311.92 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.376, 223.50; QUARTERFINALS — Tasca III, 4.122, 309.49 def. Hight, 4.337, 303.03; Force, 4.044, 318.32 def. Johnson Jr., 8.529, 88.42; Capps, 4.039, 312.28 def. Langdon, 4.080, 309.27; Beckman, 4.076, 315.64 def. Todd, 4.397, 284.81; SEMIFINALS — Force, 4.125, 316.38 def. Beckman, 7.532, 97.47; Tasca III, 4.048, 317.87 def. Capps, 4.216, 258.86; FINAL — Tasca III, 4.008, 316.23 def. Force, 4.155, 287.05.

UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 1,048; 2. Doug Kalitta, 709; 3. Mike Salinas, 691; 4. Antron Brown, 676; 5. Brittany Force, 663; 6. Clay Millican, 611; 7. Leah Pritchett, 571; 8. Richie Crampton, 499; 9. Austin Prock, 486; 10. Terry McMillen, 470.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Robert Hight, 990; 2. John Force, 786; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 783; 4. Ron Capps, 741; 5.Jack Beckman, 720; 6. J.R. Todd, 711; 7. Matt Hagan, 624; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 587; 9. Bob Tasca III, 574; 10. Shawn Langdon, 528.

Toyota takes repeat 24 Hours of Le Mans victory

Ker Robertson/Getty Images
By Michael EubanksJun 16, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
For the second consecutive year, Toyota Gazoo Racing has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the No. 8 TS050 piloted by Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi, and Kazuki Nakajima claiming the overall victory.

However, until the final hour, it looked like the defending race winners would have to settle for second to the No. 7 car, piloted by teammates Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José Maria López. The No. 7 led the majority of the race before a suspected puncture in the right-front tire sent López into the pits with one hour, three minutes remaining.

The issue turned out to be a sensor issue with the right-rear tire, which forced the No. 7 to hastily limp around the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe for another lap before coming in for a second pit stop. That handed the lead – and overall victory – to Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima.

 

The victory also helped the No. 8 trio earn the FIA World Endurance Drivers’ Championship in LMP1, with Buemi a champion for the second time (2014).

The No. 7 finished second overall, 16.972 seconds behind.

The No. 11 SMP Racing entry of Stoffel Vandoorne, Mikhail Aleshin, and Vitaly Petrov took third and final position on the podium, finishing six laps down.

LMP2: Signatech wins after G-Drive suffers wiring issue

In LMP2, the Signatech Alpine Matmut trio of Nicolas Lapierre, Pierre Thiriet and Andre Negrao (No. 36 Oreca) won for the second consecutive year and claimed the WEC class championship as well.

Signatech’s latest Le Mans victory came thanks in part to a mechanical issue suffered by the G-Drive Racing team.

Their No. 26 Oreca, shared by Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, and Job van Uitert, lost a three-minute lead due to a wiring issue on a pit stop 19 hours into the race. The No. 26 car spent 20 minutes in the pits attempting to fix the issue, losing several positions in the process.

After catching a lucky break, it was smooth sailing for the No. 36 team, who finished a lap ahead of second place finishers Ho-Pin Tung, Stephane Richelmi, and Gabriel Aubry in the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.

The No. 28 TDS Racing Oreca of Loic Duval, Matthieu Vaxiviere, and Francois Perrodo finished third in LMP2.

GTE Pro: Ferrari wins in heartbreaking race for Corvette

Ferrari claimed their first Le Mans GTE Pro victory since 2014, with the No.  51 AF Corse 488 GTE shared by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and Daniel Serra taking the checkered flag.

The team claimed the win over the No. 91 Porsche 911 RSR of Gianmaria Bruni, Frederic Makowiecki, and Richard Lietz, with the No. 93 Porsche of IMSA regulars Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber, and Patrick Pilet finishing third.

The No. 66 Chip Ganassi Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais, Dirk Muller, and Joey Hand finished fourth, as the team and manufacturer marked their final Le Mans run together as a factory effort.

Both Corvette entries did not fare well in the event, with the No. 64 entry of Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fassler out of the race when Fassler hit the tire barriers in the Porsche curves towards the end of Hour 6.

The No. 63 Corvette of Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, and Mike Rockenfeller battled for the class victory into the morning hours. But  Magnussen spun in the same part of the track as Fassler, making contact with the barriers and sending the car into the garage for 15 minutes. The team eventually finished five laps off the pace.

GTE Am: Keating Ford narrowly claims class victory

The No. 85 Keating Motorsports Ford GT of Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen, and Felipe Fraga narrowly took the GTE Am class victory, after almost losing the top spot when Keating had to serve a stop-and-go penalty in the closing laps.

The penalty shrunk the team’s 36-second lead to less than five seconds over the No. 56 Project 1 Porsche of Jorg Bergmeister, Egidio Perfetti, and Patrick Lindsey. But a strong final stint from Bleekemolen was enough to keep the Wynn’s machine in front at the end.

It marks the first class win for the Ford GT in its customer racing debut.

The No. 84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Rodrigo Baptista, Jeff Segal, and Wei Lu was third on the GTE Am podium.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter