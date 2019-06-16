Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Toyota takes repeat 24 Hours of Le Mans victory

By Michael EubanksJun 16, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
1 Comment

For the second consecutive year, Toyota Gazoo Racing has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the No. 8 TS050 piloted by Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi, and Kazuki Nakajima claiming the overall victory.

However, until the final hour, it looked like the defending race winners would have to settle for second to the No. 7 car, piloted by teammates Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José Maria López. The No. 7 led the majority of the race before a suspected puncture in the right-front tire sent López into the pits with one hour, three minutes remaining.

The issue turned out to be a sensor issue with the right-rear tire, which forced the No. 7 to hastily limp around the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe for another lap before coming in for a second pit stop. That handed the lead – and overall victory – to Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima.

 

The victory also helped the No. 8 trio earn the FIA World Endurance Drivers’ Championship in LMP1, with Buemi a champion for the second time (2014).

The No. 7 finished second overall, 16.972 seconds behind.

The No. 11 SMP Racing entry of Stoffel Vandoorne, Mikhail Aleshin, and Vitaly Petrov took third and final position on the podium, finishing six laps down.

LMP2: Signatech wins after G-Drive suffers wiring issue

In LMP2, the Signatech Alpine Matmut trio of Nicolas Lapierre, Pierre Thiriet and Andre Negrao (No. 36 Oreca) won for the second consecutive year and claimed the WEC class championship as well.

Signatech’s latest Le Mans victory came thanks in part to a mechanical issue suffered by the G-Drive Racing team.

Their No. 26 Oreca, shared by Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, and Job van Uitert, lost a three-minute lead due to a wiring issue on a pit stop 19 hours into the race. The No. 26 car spent 20 minutes in the pits attempting to fix the issue, losing several positions in the process.

After catching a lucky break, it was smooth sailing for the No. 36 team, who finished a lap ahead of second place finishers Ho-Pin Tung, Stephane Richelmi, and Gabriel Aubry in the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.

The No. 28 TDS Racing Oreca of Loic Duval, Matthieu Vaxiviere, and Francois Perrodo finished third in LMP2.

GTE Pro: Ferrari wins in heartbreaking race for Corvette

Ferrari claimed their first Le Mans GTE Pro victory since 2014, with the No.  51 AF Corse 488 GTE shared by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and Daniel Serra taking the checkered flag.

The team claimed the win over the No. 91 Porsche 911 RSR of Gianmaria Bruni, Frederic Makowiecki, and Richard Lietz, with the No. 93 Porsche of IMSA regulars Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber, and Patrick Pilet finishing third.

The No. 66 Chip Ganassi Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais, Dirk Muller, and Joey Hand finished fourth, as the team and manufacturer marked their final Le Mans run together as a factory effort.

Both Corvette entries did not fare well in the event, with the No. 64 entry of Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fassler out of the race when Fassler hit the tire barriers in the Porsche curves towards the end of Hour 6.

The No. 63 Corvette of Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, and Mike Rockenfeller battled for the class victory into the morning hours. But  Magnussen spun in the same part of the track as Fassler, making contact with the barriers and sending the car into the garage for 15 minutes. The team eventually finished five laps off the pace.

GTE Am: Keating Ford narrowly claims class victory

The No. 85 Keating Motorsports Ford GT of Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen, and Felipe Fraga narrowly took the GTE Am class victory, after almost losing the top spot when Keating had to serve a stop-and-go penalty in the closing laps.

The penalty shrunk the team’s 36-second lead to less than five seconds over the No. 56 Project 1 Porsche of Jorg Bergmeister, Egidio Perfetti, and Patrick Lindsey. But a strong final stint from Bleekemolen was enough to keep the Wynn’s machine in front at the end.

It marks the first class win for the Ford GT in its customer racing debut.

The No. 84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Rodrigo Baptista, Jeff Segal, and Wei Lu was third on the GTE Am podium.

Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen finish 1-2 at High Point, tie for points lead

Rich Shepherd, ProMotocross
By Dan BeaverJun 15, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Time was running off the clock and Eli Tomac was going to give up the overall win to Ken Roczen, until the Colorado native dug deep and made the pass for second in Moto 2 at High Point Raceway at Mount Morris, Penn. Roczen would win his third Moto of the season, but Tomac won the war.

With a third-place finish in Moto 1 and his second in Moto 2, Tomac grabbed the overall victory for the second time this season in Round 4 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship.

For Tomac, it was another difficult start to the race. He tipped his bike over in Moto 1 and fell back to fifth while battling two seconds behind the leader Blake Baggett. Tomac had to battle his way back toward the front again after barely cracking the top five in the first Motos in two of the first three rounds.

Roczen fared even worse in Moto 1. He finished sixth in that race – more than 34 seconds behind the leader Baggett. Determined to make up for his bad start, Roczen charged through the field in Moto 2 and took the lead from Cooper Webb on Lap 9.

“I was just going to charge,” Roczen told NBC Sports after his Moto win. “Do the best I can. I went back to my Colorado (last week) settings because the first race was awful; I couldn’t even ride.”

Tomac entered the round two points behind Roczen and was able to make up only those two points. The battle continues onto Florida next week with a tie for the top spot.

With a 2-5, Jason Anderson grabbed third overall.

Battling back from injury, Anderson faded in the closing laps of Moto 2, but is regaining strength each week.

Webb (third) and Zach Osborne (fourth) rounded out the top five in Moto 2 and finished fourth and fifth respectively overall.

Moto 1 featured a rider searching for his first Moto win in two years. Baggett earned the holeshot and held off an early advantage by Tomac. When Tomac fell, it handed second to Anderson, who finished nearly 10 seconds behind the leader.

“Every time I get out front here, I have that weird sensation of trying to keep it on two wheels,” Baggett said on NBC Sports Gold following his win.

Tomac was not the only rider to go down in Moto 1. Webb lost his pegs on Lap 9 and became the cape to his KTM motorcycle as he flew along holding tight to the handlebars. He recovered in that race to finish seventh.

450 Moto 1 Results
450 Moto 2 Results
450 Overall Results
Points Standings

Adam Cianciarulo remains perfect in the 250 class. Winning Moto 2 in each round so far this season, Cianciarulo has capitalized on his late event surges to sweep Victory Lane in the first four weeks.

It wasn’t an easy run for Cianciarulo, nonetheless. He was only fifth at the end of Lap 1 in Moto 1 and was forced to slice through the field to get to second at the checkers of that race.

“Just coming to the races now – coming to outdoor nationals now – compared to the past, it’s just an entirely different vibe,” Cianciarulo said on NBCSN after the race. “It’s like I’m experiencing it for the first time because for the first time in my whole pro career I believe in myself.

“It’s a process when you hit rock bottom and start coming back.”

Hunter Lawrence stole the show in Moto 1. Earning his first career win handily, he came out in Moto 2 and proved it was not a fluke by finishing third in the race and taking second overall.

“It’s awesome,” Lawrence said on NBC Sports Gold following his Moto 1 victory. “It’s just a Moto win, but it’s a big milestone in our trip and campaign.”

Chase Sexton earned the holeshot in Moto 1, but faded to fourth at the end. Sexton kept Cianciarulo in sight in the back half of Moto 2 to finish second in the race and third overall.

With a 3-4, Dylan Ferrandis finished fourth overall with Colt Nichols (5-5) finishing fifth.

After losing the overall at Thunder Valley amidst controversy, Justin Cooper wanted to make a statement. He barely raised his voice with a sixth in Moto 1 and a ninth in Moto 2 to finish ninth overall.  He lost another 20 points to the points leader as Cianciarulo starts to edge away from the pack. Cooper remains second in the points, but is now 26 back.

Garrett Marchbanks went down hard on Lap 4 of Moto 1 and had the bike land on his head. He did not start Moto 2, but there have been no report of injury yet.

250 Moto 1 Results
250 Moto 2 Results
250 Overall Results
Points Standings

Moto Wins

450MX
[4] Eli Tomac (Hangtown II, Pala I & Pala II, Thunder Valley II)
[3] Ken Roczen (Hangtown I, Thunder Valley I, High Point II)
[1] Blake Baggett (High Point I)

250MX
[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown II, Pala II, Thunder Valley I, High Point II)
[3] Justin Cooper (Hangtown I, Pala I, Thunder Valley I)
[1] Hunter Lawrence (High Point I)

Next race: WW Ranch Motocross Park, Jacksonville, Fla. June 22

