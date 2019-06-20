NHRA: Jeg Coughlin Jr. ready to do some home cookin’ this weekend in Ohio

While he looks forward to all of them, there are certain races on the schedule that NHRA Pro Stock driver Jeg Coughlin Jr. has even greater anticipation for when he hits the road.

The iconic U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis is No. 1 for the five-time (2000, 2002, 2007-2008 and 2013) NHRA Pro Stock champ, and this weekend’s NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, is a close second.

There’s a good reason for that: Norwalk is practically in Coughlin’s backyard, about 75 miles from Coughlin’s home north of Columbus, Ohio.

The driver of the JEGS.com Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, which will be sponsored this weekend by Universal Parks and Resorts in Hollywood, Calif., and Orlando, Fla. (part of the NBC Universal family), is Coughlin’s adopted home track (his original home track, National Trail Raceway near Columbus, is no longer on the NHRA national event circuit).

While he has won at 24 different current or former tracks on the NHRA circuit, Coughlin has never won a Pro Stock event at Norwalk. In nine prior starts there, he has a 10-10 round record, but has never taken home a “Wally” winner’s trophy.

That’s why Coughlin is looking for a breakout weekend at his adopted home track. He comes into the weekend ranked eighth in the Pro Stock standings, having struggled of late after capturing a win in the second race of this season at Chandler, Arizona.

“The Norwalk weekend would be a perfect place to see this yellow and black JEGS Camaro back on top,” Coughlin said in a media release. “The car’s been running pretty well all along, but of late we really haven’t quite been on the pace we set in the first five races of the year.

“The team at Elite (Motorsports) has been working very hard to fix the little performance issues bugging us and they definitely feel like we’re back on track.”

Coughlin is one of the most successful racers in the sport. He has 81 career victories, including 62 in Pro Stock competition. The series veteran is known for being one of the toughest competitors in the class, particularly when it comes to qualifying No. 1 (he’s earned top honors 29 times in his Pro Stock career).

He was No. 1 qualifier in last year’s race at Norwalk (as well as in 2012), but fell short of the race win. He hopes to turn that around this weekend.

“We’re looking to qualify well and contend once again for the No. 1 starting spot,” Coughlin said. “And we’re very anxious to see some win lights come Sunday so we can put ourselves in position to win again.”

Coughlin is one of the top executives of JEGS High Performance, a Columbus-area company that employs over 400 and sells high-performance car parts and more. A large contingent of company workers are expected to head to Norwalk for the weekend, hoping to cheer their boss on to victory.

“Whenever we race Norwalk or back home at National Trail Raceway we always have a huge fan base rooting for us,” Coughlin said. “That makes it so special for everyone that proudly supports our brand.

“It also makes it extra satisfying to perform well in front of them because these are people we see every day in the hallways at work. We’re proud to be from Ohio and represent our state all around the country, but nothing beats doing well at home.”

Coughlin began his pro racing career in 1997. Last season, he barely missed out on his sixth career Pro Stock championship (and seventh overall NHRA title), finishing runner-up to Tanner Gray.

Coughlin previously raced for himself under the JEGS banner. But now he’s part of the Elite Motorsports group, which includes two-time Pro Stock champ Erica Enders, as well as Alex Laughlin and Rodger Brogdon.

With his 62 career Pro Stock wins, Coughlin is No. 4 on the NHRA Pro Stock all-time wins list, trailing Warren Johnson (97), Greg Anderson (91) and the late Bob Glidden (85).

