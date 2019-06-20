Jeff Kardas, ProMotocross

WW Ranch Preview: A new track may reward fresh faces

By Dan BeaverJun 20, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returns to Florida for the first time since 1997 when Ricky Carmichael won in the 125 class with Jeff Emig triumphant in 250s. This time, the riders will navigate an inaugural trip around the WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Fla.

This week will test the endurance of the riders as they move south from Pennsylvania to the hot and muggy coast of Northern Florida.

Since it is on the coast, elevation changes have been added artificially and the relatively flatness of the circuit will make this track unique from the four that preceded it. The course will vary from the others in its makeup as well, and the sandy track should reward a different set of riders.

Last week witnessed the emergence of the field. And now that the series rounds the one-third mark fresh faces may emerge at the front of the pack.

Last week was the first time that a rider other than Eli Tomac or Ken Roczen won a Moto in the 450 class or that Adam Cianciarulo or Justin Cooper won in 250s. Blake Baggett’s Moto 1 victory was followed by a disappointing 15th in the second race, but Hunter Lawrence finished third in the 250 Moto 2 to earn his first podium in the series.

The field has their work cut out for them. In the 450 class, Tomac and Roczen hold a 32-point advantage over Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson, who are tied for third. Cianciarulo has a 26-point lead over Justin Cooper, who has managed to keep the leader in sight despite Cianciarulo’s sweep of the first four rounds.

Anderson will be a rider to keep a close eye on after scoring his second podium of the season last week at High Point. He is just now getting back into the groove after suffering an injury early in the Supercross season.

Justin Hill continues to sit on the sideline after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament in his shoulder. No announcement has been made about his return, but he is expected to be back for the final rounds of the season. Kyle Chisholm filled in at High Point and finished 21st overall (23-20). Chisholm is on the entry list again this week riding the No. 11.

In 250s, Killian Auberson rode this week after sustaining a concussion at Thunder Valley, but he will miss the Florida National.

Schedule:

Qualifiers: 10:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
Race: Live, 1 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold (Moto 1), Moto 2 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports Gold.

June 15 – 2019 High Point Raceway

450: Eli Tomac (3-2) won over Ken Roczen (6-1) and Jason Anderson (2-5).
250: Adam Cianciarulo (2-1) won over Hunter Lawrence (1-3) and Chase Sexton (4-2).

March 2 – 1997 Gatorback Cycle Park

250: Jeff Emig (1-1) won over Jeremy McGrath (2-2) and Damon Bradshaw (5-3)
125: Ricky Carmichael won over Steven Lamson and Kevin Windham.

Overall Wins

450:
[2] Ken Roczen (Hangtown, Thunder Valley)
[2] Eli Tomac (Pala, High Point)

250:
[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown, Pala, Thunder Valley, High Point)

Moto Wins

450:
[4] Eli Tomac (Hangtown II, Pala I & II, Thunder Valley II)
[3] Ken Roczen (Hangtown I, Thunder Valley I, High Point II)
[1] Blake Baggett (High Point I)

250:
[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown II, Pala II, Thunder Valley II, High Point II)
[3] Justin Cooper (Hangtown I, Pala I, Thunder Valley I)
[1] Hunter Lawrence (High Point I)

Trump says Roger Penske to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

Associated PressJun 20, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, the most powerful man in American motorsports.

“He’s very deserving. He’s a great gentleman,” Trump said as he made the announcement Thursday at the White House. “I’ve known him a long time, and a very brilliant guy.”

Trump said he spoke with Penske on Thursday to inform him and that Penske is “very thrilled” to be receiving the nation’s highest commendation for a civilian.

Penske celebrated his record 18th victory as a car owner at the Indianapolis 500 in May with driver Simon Pagenaud, a feat that earned Penske his second trip to the White House this year. Penske had visited in April as Trump celebrated Joey Lagano’s NASCAR championship. Penske, 82, is a fixture in the Detroit automotive scene and is one of America’s most successful businessmen.

Trump made the announcement the day after he presented the medal to economist Arthur Laffer, whose disputed theories on tax cuts have guided Republican policy since the 1980s.

Trump did not say when Penske’s ceremony will be held.

Penske had no immediate comment.

When Pagenaud won the Indy 500 on May 26, Trump called Penske in the victory lane from Japan, where the president was in the midst of a four-day state visit. Trump also tweeted congratulations to Penske and said he had watched the race despite the early morning hour in Tokyo.