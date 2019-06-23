Indy Lights: Rinus VeeKay wins at Road America

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rinus VeeKay won race 2 of the Indy Lights double header at Road America in dominating fashion Sunday morning, leading all 20 laps en route to his third victory of the year after starting from the pole position.

The win is a redemption of sorts for the Juncos Racing driver, as VeeKay finished a disappointing seventh in race 1 Saturday after receiving a drive-through penalty for blocking on lap 1.

“This race I feel like I took everything out,” VeeKay told NBC Sports following his victory.

“I didn’t make any mistakes, and the team gave me a great car. It’s just amazing having these guys around me and making it possible for me to win.”

Indeed, VeeKay’s performance Sunday was flawless. VeeKay’s margin of victory over second-place finisher Ryan Norman (who won race 1 on saturday) was nearly 13 seconds.

Series points leader Oliver Askew would come home third in the race after starting from the fourth position.

Askew leaves Road America still atop of the series points standings, with 229 points. However, VeeKay now sits a mire three points behind thanks to his victory Sunday.

Indy Lights now heads north of the border with a double header on the streets of Toronto scheduled for Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. Both races will air live on NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full race results

