INDYCAR: How to watch the REV Group Grand Prix

After taking a week off, the NTT IndyCar Series returns to action this afternoon, with a 55-lap race at Road America, a beautiful 14-turn, 4.048-mile facility near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin that is referred to by fans and competitors alike as “America’s National Park of Speed”.
Series points leader Josef Newgarden enters today’s race as the defending champion of the REV Group Grand Prix, and will start the race from the fourth position.
However, all eyes today will be on young Rookie Colton Herta, as the 19-year-old Harding Steinbrenner Racing driver became the youngest pole sitter in series history yesterday after turning a lap of 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds in the final round of qualifications.
Herta hasn’t had the best of luck since winning his first IndyCar race at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year, having not finished better than twelfth in the last seven races, and with nothing but empty track ahead of him when the green flag waves this afternoon, expect Herta to make the most of his P1 start.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
Sunday 6/23, 9:40 a.m. ET, Indy Lights Race 2, NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 6/23, 12 p.m. ET, Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America, NBC and streaming live
Rinus VeeKay won race 2 of the Indy Lights double header at Road America in dominating fashion Sunday morning, leading all 20 laps en route to his third victory of the year after starting from the pole position.
The win is a redemption of sorts for the Juncos Racing driver, as VeeKay finished a disappointing seventh in race 1 Saturday after receiving a drive-through penalty for blocking on lap 1.
“This race I feel like I took everything out,” VeeKay told NBC Sports following his victory.
“I didn’t make any mistakes, and the team gave me a great car. It’s just amazing having these guys around me and making it possible for me to win.”
Indeed, VeeKay’s performance Sunday was flawless. VeeKay’s margin of victory over second-place finisher Ryan Norman (who won race 1 on saturday) was nearly 13 seconds.
Series points leader Oliver Askew would come home third in the race after starting from the fourth position.
Askew leaves Road America still atop of the series points standings, with 229 points. However, VeeKay now sits a mire three points behind thanks to his victory Sunday.
Indy Lights now heads north of the border with a double header on the streets of Toronto scheduled for Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. Both races will air live on NBC Sports Gold.
