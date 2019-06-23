INDYCAR: How to watch the REV Group Grand Prix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After taking a week off, the NTT IndyCar Series returns to action this afternoon, with a 55-lap race at Road America, a beautiful 14-turn, 4.048-mile facility near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin that is referred to by fans and competitors alike as “America’s National Park of Speed”.

Series points leader Josef Newgarden enters today’s race as the defending champion of the REV Group Grand Prix, and will start the race from the fourth position.

However, all eyes today will be on young Rookie Colton Herta, as the 19-year-old Harding Steinbrenner Racing driver became the youngest pole sitter in series history yesterday after turning a lap of 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds in the final round of qualifications.

Herta hasn’t had the best of luck since winning his first IndyCar race at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year, having not finished better than twelfth in the last seven races, and with nothing but empty track ahead of him when the green flag waves this afternoon, expect Herta to make the most of his P1 start.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Sunday 6/23, 9:40 a.m. ET, Indy Lights Race 2, NBC Sports Gold

Sunday 6/23, 12 p.m. ET, Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America, NBC and streaming live

