Castroneves optimistic about another shot at Indy 500

Associated PressJun 27, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Helio Castroneves is optimistic team owner Roger Penske will give him another chance to win the Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time next year.

Castroneves no longer races full-time in IndyCar after a nearly two-decade career with Penske that included Indy 500 wins in 2001, 2002 and 2009. He now drives for Penske’s IMSA sports car racing team, and Penske brought him back to IndyCar for the month of May the past two years.

Will he be able to pull off a similar deal with Penske next year to go after a record-tying fourth Indy win?

Castroneves said it will depend largely on finding a sponsor, a search he believes will be helped greatly by the fact that another Penske driver, Simon Pagenaud, won Indy in May.

“The good news is, the team won the Indy 500,” Castroneves said. “Which helps tremendously to talk not only with sponsors, and with Roger. I did hear he’s talking about a fourth car. But who knows? I’m feeling confident that there could be another year, but let’s see.”

In a text message to The Associated Press, Penske said, “At the moment I think he will be in our plans.”

Outside of another shot with Penske, Castroneves’ options appear to be limited. Castroneves said his contract to drive for Penske’s IMSA team has a clause that prevents him from racing against Penske in any other series that the team competes in.

“I don’t think my contract allows a possibility of (racing Indy for another team) next year with (a Penske contract in) IMSA still,” Castroneves said. “We’re not allowed to race against them. I can race in Brazil, or Europe – anything that they’re not competing in. Which is understandable.”

Castroneves, who was at the IndyCar race at Road America over the weekend as a corporate ambassador for race title sponsor the REV Group, acknowledged it is difficult to be at an IndyCar race and not to be behind the wheel.

“When you jump in at the Grand Prix and jump in in Indianapolis, it’s like a case of `why?’ It’s actually worse,” Castroneves said. “Because I know I can do it. Especially after Indy Grand Prix. I only had one day (in the car,) and I was five hundredths away from the fast six (in qualifying.) Which shows that I have it, you know? But I trust the system, I trust the team and we’ll see what happens. And also doing the sports car program, it’s a great challenge. It’s very nice.”

The 44-year-old Brazilian is exploring some business opportunities outside racing, but wants to continue his career.

“I want to keep going, obviously,” Castroneves said. “I love racing. To be honest, that’s what I know what to do best.”

Brazil ‘far along’ for Formula One return

Associated PressJun 27, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Jair Bolsonaro says there is a “99% chance” that Rio de Janeiro will host Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix starting in 2021 — the latest in a battle with Sao Paulo, the current host city.

Bolsonaro made the announcement at a news conference alongside Rio de Janeiro state Gov. Wilson Witzel and F1 CEO Chase Carey. Bolsonaro said plans are “already very far along,” although Carey said only that they are negotiating.

“We will not lose Formula One. Sao Paulo’s contract ends next year and they’ve decided Formula 1 will come back to Rio de Janeiro,” Bolsonaro said.

Carey said his goal is to continue Grand Prix racing in Brazil.

“We are focused on finding the best opportunity for everybody for 2021 forward,” he said. “… I’ve talked about every race being a Super Bowl. We want to make our races events that captivate the entire city and region’s imagination when we’re here, and we want to be in a destination city that really captures the world’s imagination.”

When asked if Rio de Janeiro’s violence could be a problem for hosting the event, Witzel responded that homicide rates have gone down since he became governor in January and he expects to add 10,000 new police officers through 2021 while spending more on surveillance equipment.

Rio de Janeiro has not hosted Formula One since 1989 and does not currently have a racetrack.

Bolsonaro previously said a new track could be ready in six to seven months. However, Rio Motorsports, the consortium that is leading the effort to bring the race to Rio, told The Associated Press that a track would take 16 to 17 months to complete.

In neighboring Sao Paulo state, Gov. Joao Doria called his own news conference for Tuesday with representatives from Formula One.

After Bolsonaro’s comments, Doria told the G1 news portal that keeping the F1 race in Sao Paulo “is not a personal desire” but instead is “an economic issue.” He has previously said that Sao Paulo, the country’s biggest city, “won’t give up” its status as the Grand Prix host.

“How can you imagine that an investment that does not yet exist, is not projected or planned … will get an international racetrack approved to organize the (Grand) Prix of Formula One in 2020?” Doria asked last month.