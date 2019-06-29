Getty Images

F1: Charles Leclerc wins Austrian GP pole, Hamilton to start fifth after penalty

Charles Leclerc won the pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix Saturday afternoon, setting a new track record with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 3.003 seconds around the 2.683-mile Red Bull Ring circuit.

“It’s a big pleasure to drive this car on the limit,” Leclerc said following qualifying.

“I’m very happy to bring pole position back home. Tomorrow will be very difficult physically and for the car.”

Lewis Hamilton initially qualified second for Sunday’s Grand Prix, with a lap of 1 minute, 3.818 seconds. However, the defending World Champion received three-place grid penalty from race officials after appearing to block Kimi Raikkonen heading into Turn 3 of the 8-Turn circuit during Q1.

The incident drew anger from Raikkonen, with replays showing the Alfa Romeo driver flashing his middle finger at Hamilton.

“Hamilton totally blocked me,” Raikkonen complained to his team over the radio.

Hamilton’s penatlty bumps Max Verstappen up to the second position in Red Bull’s home race after initially qualifying third.

Valtteri Bottas will now start Sunday’s Grand Prix from the third after qualifying fourth.

Lando Norris now starts fourth after qualifying sixth thanks to Hamilton’s penalty as well as a penalty issued to Kevin Magnuessen.

The Haas driver orignally qualified fifth, but was issued a five-place grid penalty for changing his gearbox.

Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi, Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel will all move up one position as well, and will start Sunday’s race from sixth through ninth after qualifying seventh through tenth.

Vettel failed to run a single lap in Q3 due to a power unit issue.

Full qualifying results and times are below:

F1: Charles Leclerc fastest in final practice for Austrian GP

Charles Coates/Getty Images
Charles Leclerc was the fastest driver in the final practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix Saturday afternoon, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 3.987 seconds around the 2.683-mile Red Bull Ring Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton was second fastest with a time of 1 minute, 4.130 seconds.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas (1:04.221) would finish the session third fastest, while Sebastian Vettel (1:04.250), and Max Verstappen (1:04.446) would finish the session fourth and fifth fastest, respectively.

Lando Norris (1:04.986) ended the session sixth fastest, while Pierre Gasly (1:05.152), Carlos Sainz (1:05.219), Antonio Giovinazzi (1:05.336), and Daniil Kvayt (1:05.391) rounded out the top 10.

Full FP3 results are below:

