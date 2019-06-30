F1: Max Verstappen wins thrilling Austrian GP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix in thrilling fashion Sunday afternoon, passing race leader Charles Leclerc in the closing laps to win his first race of the season, and the first race for Honda since 2006.

After falling to eighth place after a poor start in the race, it appeared as Verstappen was set for a long and disappointing afternoon.

However, Verstappen spent the race charging his way back through the field, and eventually found himself in second and closing in on Leclerc.

Verstappen would pass Leclerc with three laps remaining in Turn 3, with Verstappen’s Red Bull Honda making slight contact with Leclerc’s Ferrari, which pushed Leclerc into the run-off area.

The move would prompt a poat-race investigation by race stewards into whether or not a penalty would be assessed to Verstappen, however the stewards eventually made the decision to not take any disciplinary action – over three hours after the race had concluded – and Verstappen’s sixth career victory stood.

It decided the race Now the stewards need to decide on this lap 69 pass#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/seyqDmRMVT — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2019

Verstappen would take the checkered flag for the victory, while Leclerc would have to settle for second.

“After that start I thought the race was over,” Verstappen said following his win. “We just kept pushing hard”

Valtteri Bottas finished the race in the third position, as Mercedes’ eight-race winning streak to begin the season had finally ended.

Sebastian Vettel would finish fourth, while Lewis Hamilton was the final driver to finish on the lead lap in fifth.

Lando Norris came home in the sixth position for McLaren while Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi would round out the top ten.

Full race results are below. The next race of the 2019 Formula One World Championship is the British Grand Prix on July 14.

🏁 CLASSIFICATION – AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 🏁 Verstappen takes Honda's first win since 2006 – although stewards are looking at his lap 69 pass for the lead #AustrianGP 🇦🇹#F1 pic.twitter.com/1EdjnShnB6 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2019

