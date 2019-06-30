IMSA: How to watch the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After nearly a month off, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to action this weekend at Watkins Glen for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

Last year, the No. 99 ORECA LMP2 entry of Misha Goikhberg, Stephen Simpson, and Chris Miller took the overall victory.

This year, it is the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest DPi of Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Timo Bernhard starting from the pole position, with Jarvis breaking the track record by more than 2.5 seconds in qualifying Saturday.

The 37-car starting field features 11 DPi entries, two LMP2 entires, 8 GTLM entries, and 16 GTD entries.

Live, flag-to-flag streaming coverage of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen begins at 9:30 a.m. ET this morning on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

An encore presentation of the race will air later this evening at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

