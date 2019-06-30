IMSA

IMSA: Mazda Team Joest collects first victory in Six Hours of the Glen

By Michael EubanksJun 30, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mazda Team Joest finally broke through and won their first race in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition this afternoon, as their 55 Mazda RT24-P took the checkered first in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen with Henry Tincknell behind the wheel.

Tincknell, who shared the driver’s seat with co-drivers Jonathan Bomarito and Oliver Pla, would win the race with a 0.353-second margin of victory over teammate in Timo Bernhard the No. 77 entry.

Ticknell would experience bodywork issues late in the race which saw both Joest entries slow in pace and remain 1-2 through the finish due to team orders.

The No. 6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron would finish the race in the third position.  Montoya and Cameron now lead by one point over Whelen Engineering Racing’s Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr in the points standings.

More information to come soon, please check back for updates…

The next race of the 2019 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on July 7. Live coverage begins at 1:00 pm. ET on NBC.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

 

F1: Max Verstappen wins thrilling Austrian GP

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Michael EubanksJun 30, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT
1 Comment

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix in thrilling fashion Sunday afternoon, passing race leader Charles Leclerc in the closing laps to win his first race of the season, and the first race for Honda since 2006.

After falling to eighth place after a poor start in the race, it appeared as Verstappen was set for a long and disappointing afternoon.

However, Verstappen spent the race charging his way back through the field, and eventually found himself in second and closing in on Leclerc.

Verstappen would pass Leclerc with three laps remaining in Turn 3, with Verstappen’s Red Bull Honda making slight contact with Leclerc’s Ferrari, which pushed Leclerc into the run-off area.

The move would prompt a poat-race investigation by race stewards into whether or not a penalty would be assessed to Verstappen, however the stewards eventually made the decision to not take any disciplinary action – over three hours after the race had concluded – and Verstappen’s sixth career victory stood.

Verstappen would take the checkered flag for the victory, while Leclerc would have to settle for second.

“After that start I thought the race was over,” Verstappen said following his win. “We just kept pushing hard”

Valtteri Bottas finished the race in the third position, as Mercedes’ eight-race winning streak to begin the season had finally ended.

Sebastian Vettel would finish fourth, while Lewis Hamilton was the final driver to finish on the lead lap in fifth.

Lando Norris came home in the sixth position for McLaren while Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi would round out the top ten.

Full race results are below. The next race of the 2019 Formula One World Championship is the British Grand Prix on July 14.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 