IMSA: Mazda Team Joest collects first victory in Six Hours of the Glen

Mazda Team Joest finally broke through and won their first race in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition this afternoon, as their 55 Mazda RT24-P took the checkered first in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen with Henry Tincknell behind the wheel.

Tincknell, who shared the driver’s seat with co-drivers Jonathan Bomarito and Oliver Pla, would win the race with a 0.353-second margin of victory over teammate in Timo Bernhard the No. 77 entry.

Ticknell would experience bodywork issues late in the race which saw both Joest entries slow in pace and remain 1-2 through the finish due to team orders.

The No. 6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron would finish the race in the third position. Montoya and Cameron now lead by one point over Whelen Engineering Racing’s Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr in the points standings.

More information to come soon, please check back for updates…

The next race of the 2019 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on July 7. Live coverage begins at 1:00 pm. ET on NBC.

