Update: McLaren denies split with Fernando Alonso

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season heads into its second half and a clear leader has only recently emerged. Eli Tomac looks to extend his advantage, while Marvin Musquin has more momentum than anyone in the field.

For the first four weeks of the season, Tomac and Ken Roczen swapped the lead and split the victories evenly between them. The past two weeks have gone to Musquin as now three riders have two wins apiece.

Tomac is finally showing the type of dominance that was expected of him at the start of the year, but he’s done so on the backs of other riders’ mistakes. Currently second in the points, Musquin gave up a lot of ground at Hangtown in the opener, then Thunder Valley and High Point in the first half of June.

After sweeping the podium in the first four weeks, Roczen has fallen precipitously in the last two rounds with a sixth overall at WW Ranch and last week’s ninth at The Wick.

Meanwhile, Tomac has held steady with a sweep of the overall podium in the first six weeks – but he has experienced trouble in individual Motos to a degree that says this championship is far from settled.

Track conditions will be one of the keys this week. Over the past several years, the surface has been reworked and many think it has become a course with sand-like tendencies. That could favor Musquin for a third consecutive week and if Tomac gets off to another slow start in Moto 1, it could allow second-place to close the gap.

Last week Zach Osborne won his first career Moto and came frustratingly close to the overall win. He will try to keep his momentum intact and could play the role of spoiler.

Dean Wilson will debut in the 2019 season this week after missing the final rounds of the Supercross season with a shoulder injury. His last start resulted in a 20th-place finish at Denver. Wilson’s last start at RedBud ended ninth in 2017.

In 250s, Joey Crown will make his debut at RedBud. He missed the first six rounds with a back injury (two compressed vertebrae).

Schedule:

Qualifiers: 10:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Race: Live, 1 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold (Moto 1), Moto 2 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC (250 Moto 2, re-air at 7 on NBC).

June 29 – 2019; The Wick 338



450: Marvin Musquin (1-2) won over Zach Osborne (3-1) and Eli Tomac (2-3)

250: Adam Cianciarulo (1-2) won over Dylan Ferrandis (3-1) and Justin Cooper (2-3)

July 7 – 2018; RedBud

450: Marvin Musquin (2-1) won over Ken Roczen (1-3) and Justin Barcia (4-2)

250: Aaron Plessinger (1-1) won over Alex Martin (4-3) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-4)

Overall Wins

450:

[2] Ken Roczen (Hangtown, Thunder Valley)

[2] Eli Tomac (Pala, High Point)

[2] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch, Southwick)

250:

[5] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown, Pala, Thunder Valley, High Point, Southwick)

[1] Justin Cooper (WW Ranch)

Moto Wins

450:

[5] Eli Tomac (Hangtown II, Pala I & II, Thunder Valley II, WW Ranch I)

[3] Ken Roczen (Hangtown I, Thunder Valley I, High Point II)

[2] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch I, Southwick I)

[1] Blake Baggett (High Point I)

[1] Zach Osborne (Southwick II)

250:

[5] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown II, Pala II, Thunder Valley II, High Point II, Southwick I)

[3] Justin Cooper (Hangtown I, Pala I, Thunder Valley I)

[2] Dylan Ferrandis (WW Ranch II, Southwick II)

[1] Hunter Lawrence (High Point I)

[1] Chase Sexton (WW Ranch I)

