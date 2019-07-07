IMSA: Mazda Team Joest collects second straight victory at CTMP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After collecting their first victory in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition last Sunday at Watkins Glen, Mazda Team Joest has won yet again, this time with Oliver Jarvis behind the wheel at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Jarvis, in the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P, led teammate Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 to another 1-2 finish for the team. Tincknell won last week’s event at the Glen.

“I gotta say, I feel sorry for the 55,” Jarvis, who share his victory wit co-driver Tristan Nunez, told NBC Sports.

“They’ve had a perfect weekend. I think they had an issue with a pit stop, but that’s the way it goes. I think we had the pace last weekend, and it went their way, and this weekend it went our way.”

Mazda’s victory was unfortunately overshadowed by a violent late-race crash by Victor Franzoni in the No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, which came up on its side in Turn 2 tire barriers.

The accident prompted a red flag with 17 minutes remaining as crews cleaned the scene of the accident. Franzoni was reported by IMSA to be awake and alert and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluations.

The No. 6 Team Penske Acura ARX-05 of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya would finish the race in the third position.

The next race of the 2019 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park on July 20. Live race coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

