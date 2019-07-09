2020 Supercross schedule released

By Dan BeaverJul 9, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 AMA Monster Energy Supercross schedule has been released, featuring a new venue for the finale and a return to some favorite markets.

Replacing Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas as the season-ender, Supercross will visit Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 2 for the 17th and final round. Las Vegas has hosted the final race for the past 23 seasons.

The season kicks off on January 4, 2020 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. just as it did in 2019 when Justin Barcia bested the field in this year’s rain-soaked opener.

From there, the Supercross riders will head to the St. Louis, Mo. and the Dome at America’s Center before returning to the West Coast with their second visit of the season to Anaheim. That will be followed by stops in Glendale, Ariz., Oakland and San Diego.

St Louis (along with Tampa and Massachusetts) is one of three markets that return in 2020 as Supercross rotates their schedule.

“Our goal is the continued growth of the sport and rotating markets every couple of years, expanding Supercross Futures events and moving the finale to a new location helps keep the series fresh and exciting for the fans, as well as for the race teams and athletes,” said Todd Jendro, Vice President of Operations – Motorsports, Feld Entertainment in a press release. “Utah has become synonymous with elite, world class sporting events and we thought hosting the finale in Salt Lake City would be a fitting choice.”

The Supercross riders will cross the continent to Tampa, Fla. and Raymond James Stadium following the West Coast swing as that venue is another of the returning favorites.

Highlighting the schedule, Supercross will once again visit Broncos Stadium at Mile High for the second consecutive season. Eli Tomac thrilled the hometown fans with a victory there in 2019.

The remainder of the schedule highlights venues that hosted races in 2019, plus the return of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass – which replaces New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium as the annual Northeastern race.

The 2020 Supercross schedule remains one of the most grueling in professional sports with 17 venues in all four corners of the country being contested in 18 weeks.

“Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is where the best riders in the world battle for the ‘number one’ plate,” said Jorge Viegas, FIM President. “It is a demanding and intense series of 17 events in just 18 weeks. Demanding for the riders and teams, yet exciting for the fans worldwide who cannot wait to see their heroes enter the stadium and challenge the track. Last season we saw the ‘outsider’ Cooper Webb win the Championship in style beating the likes of Tomac, (Marvin) Musquin, (Ken) Roczen and (Jason) Anderson. Only time will tell if he can do it again in 2020.”

Scott Dixon has ‘to race for wins’ starting at Toronto

INDYCAR Photo by Chris Owen
INDYCAR Photo by John Cote
By Bruce MartinJul 9, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO – Scott Dixon’s mission is clear in regard to the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship.

Although the five-time IndyCar Series champion is fourth in points, Dixon is 106 points behind championship points leader Josef Newgarden of Team Penske. With just seven races remaining in the season, Dixon is taking a “Win or else” attitude when it comes to the battle for the championship.

“I think the effect for us is we have to race for wins now,” Dixon told NBC Sports.com. “There is no other way to try and rebound on this championship, especially when the likes of Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi have been running so well at every configuration, too.

“We definitely have to step it up.”

Dixon heads into this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto as the defending winner after he started second and led 49 laps in the 85-lap street race in 2018. It was this third win in Toronto in 14 IndyCar Series starts, including two seasons in CART in 2001 and 2002.

Watch the Honda Indy Toronto on NBCSN July 14 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dixon is arriving at Toronto at full speed after his brilliant display of racing at Road America on June 23. He was involved in a first-lap incident that saw him spin off course. When he returned to the track, he was 10 seconds behind the entire field.

In a contest that ran green flag for the entire distance, Dixon was able to race his way to a fifth-place finish.

Imagine what Dixon could have done without the first-lap spin-out.

“Could have, should have, would have, right?” Dixon said. “Visually, it could have been an easy podium. Honestly, it’s hard to get into a full-on battle at the front.

“It was a good day for us considering what happened. But it doesn’t mean much to talk about what could have been a possibility. It was frustrating for what happened. For us generally it was a decent points day.”

Toronto is one of Dixon’s best street courses. The five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion has a great knack for that track.

“I think our track record has been pretty good there,” Dixon admitted. “The series has moved on a lot from last season. The competition is definitely tighter and more difficult. We need to get more speed in the car, nicer to drive.

“We had good cars at Road America, but it was hard to piece a good lap together for me. Felix (Rosenqvist, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate) was able to do it a little bit more often in some of the sessions. The split times were decent, but I really couldn’t get it together in qualifying.

“There’s a lot of things in the works that hopefully help us. But really, as usual, it’s the results that really talk. We’ll leave it to that.”

It’s the results that are going to get Dixon back into contention for a potential sixth NTT IndyCar Series championship. The 45-time IndyCar Series race winner knows that racing for points, won’t get him back to the front.

From this point forward, he has to “win or else.”