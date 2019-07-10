ProMotocross.com

Marvin Musquin’s momentum is peaking at the right time of year

By Dan BeaverJul 10, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arguably the rider with the most momentum heading into the final five rounds of the Luca Oil Pro Motocross championship, Marvin Musquin has won two of the last three races, has a three-race streak of podium finishes and is eyeing points leader Eli Tomac.

After winning back-to-back overalls at WW Ranch and Southwick – in heavy sand and in the most brutal weather conditions faced all year in either Supercross or Motocross – Musquin crashed on Lap 1 of Moto 1 last week at RedBud.

What he did next, defines his season.

It took two track workers to lift the bike from Musquin’s prone body. He restarted the race dead last and then climbed to seventh at the end and minimize the points’ damage.

“Unfortunately that crash cost me a lot in that first moto,” Musquin said. “I rebounded really good in the second moto and finished first, but I lost some points in the championship. So we definitely have to look ahead and focus on ourselves and try to win as many motos and overalls as possible.”

RedBud was eerily familiar.

“It’s happened a couple of times this year where I ended up on the ground early and there’s no way to catch that top six or seven guys,” Musquin said. “There is a gap where you can come back to that spot, but then the gap is too big in front of me.”

Musquin is looking at a chasm that is just as wide in the points standings, although he managed to climb to second on the leaderboard.

“At the beginning of the championship, I was not really doing good,” Musquin said. “I was fighting with myself – with the bike – and at that point I was definitely not looking for the championship. I knew I was losing points. My goal was just to feel good. I just wanted good rhythms.”

Musquin finished sixth overall at Hangtown, was fifth at Thunder Valley and sixth at High Point.

Then something clicked in Jacksonville, Fla. in the inaugural visit to WW Ranch where he won his first Moto of the season in the first race – as well as the overall.

“I was really happy with the last few races,” Musquin said. “Obviously winning two in a row and this weekend (at RedBud) I got third. But the last three races, I won a Moto each weekend, and that’s really important. I makes me happy.”

ProMotocross.com

Sitting fifth in the standings, 37 points behind Tomac after the first four weeks, Musquin had little choice except to go back to basics.

“We went back to some suspension setups that I liked from last year – at this same time of year,” Musquin said. “We race so much Supercross and don’t have much time to get prepared for outdoors. We tried some new setups and new suspensions and obviously practice and going to the races is different. I was not riding really good and feeling awesome, so we went back to stuff I knew before and started to feel more comfortable.

“We are not messing around with anything on the bike I can just focus on the riding and the training.”

More importantly, these portion of the schedule features tracks on which Musquin has already had success. Mental strength and attitude play a key role in riding well. There is also that marriage of track and rider style that makes each individual round unique.

“These are tracks that I like – more demanding and technical – tracks like High Point and Southwick that are really tough,” Musquin said. “You have to have a really good technique and I was applying my technique good and it worked really well.”

And while he did not plan to get off to a slow start, Musquin will not turn down the momentum that has finally arrived.

“Whenever the flow can come, it’s good,” he said. “It was the same as last year. I won at RedBud. I won Southwick and I was good at High Point so it was the same time of the season. I never really planned that. I try my best everytime, but it’s hard on the body after a long Supercross season.”

Tomac has not gone away. Like Musquin, he has struggled only rarely in one of the two motos each week – but never in both. Southwick marked his worst overall finish of third, but even then he podiumed in both mots with a second in Moto 1 and a third in Moto 2. As a result, Musquin has managed to shave only three points off Tomac’s total.

It will be difficult to make up 34 points in the final five rounds. But with 10 motos remaining, Musquin still has his fate in his own hands. Mathematically, he would need to win out if Tomac finished second in every moto, but neither of those two scenarios are likely to occur. If Musquin can finish ahead of Tomac in each race, his odds of winning the championship are good.

“Now I’m starting to look at the championship and making up points,” Tomac said. “Before (the last three weeks) I just wanted to be happy on the bike and happy with the riding and myself. We will have to be very strong if we want to win.

“At RedBud when I passed for the lead and was able to handle those guys, I definitely knew Tomac was somewhere in fourth or third and then I kept a eye on him because he’s got a good lead and you never know if he’s going to ride harder and make up time. It’s important to keep an eye on him because he’s won championships already.”

Last year Musquin was hot at the right time as well. After winning back-to-back at Southwick and RedBud, he swept the podium in the final five rounds. He had only one more overall win – at Unadilla in August – and was not able to catch Tomac for the championship lead.

“I really love Unadilla,” Musquin said. “I won there last year and the year before, so it’s always great to go back to where you had good results before.”

Hinchcliffe continues to be inspired by Wickens’ recovery

By Bruce MartinJul 10, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

TORONTO – James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens have been friends for years, dating back to their boyhood days when they were both competed in Karting in the Greater Toronto area.

Hinchcliffe is from the Toronto suburb of Oakville and Wickens grew up down Lake Ontario in Guelph.

When they weren’t racing, one of the highlights of the summer was the Honda Indy Toronto. It’s an event Hinchcliffe attended for the first time since he was 18months old in 1988 and has been at the race every year it has been contested (there was no race at Toronto in 2008).

Wickens raced at Toronto last year as an NTT IndyCar Series rookie. He is currently recovering from a spinal injury sustained in a wicked crash at Pocono Raceway on August 19, 2018.

Wickens has made significant progress in his recovery with hopes of one day returning to racing. Meantime, he remains a key member of “Team Canada.”

Wickens will return to the streets of Toronto this weekend as he drives a specially modified Acura NSX passenger car by Arrow so that the man who remains without full use of his legs can drive the car. Wickens will drive the car during the parade lap of the Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto.

Watch the Honda Indy Toronto on NBCSN Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

By watching Wickens make tremendous improvement in his recovery, Hinchcliffe admits it helps him keep his life in perspective.

Hinchcliffe, himself, has gone through some serious times of adversity, including a near-fatal crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during practice for the Indianapolis 500 on May 18, 2015.

“It’s funny, people used to say that about me, I say that about him, and he says that about people he sees at rehab,” Hinchcliffe said. “It’s all relative. For me, Robby’s attitude towards this whole thing has been such a huge part of his rehabilitation, but also the people close to him coping with it.

“I don’t see it any more.

“There was a picture of him from the Indy 500 Banquet, Him and Karli standing on the Red Carpet. It took me a second to see him as standing. I don’t see him as sitting or standing, I see him as Robby. I’m happy we are at that point and I think he is comfortable at that point.

“He is going to keep pushing. He is going to walk one day and I’m almost not going to be that surprised. I’ll be happy; but that not surprised.”

Wickens has attended several NTT IndyCar Series races this season, including the season-opener at St. Petersburg, Florida and the entire “Month of May” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wickens will be at Toronto to help support the efforts of “Team Canada” in this big event for Canada’s largest city.

“Team Canada” is the nickname for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports because Hinchcliffe and Wickens are from the Toronto area and team co-owner Ric Peterson is from Calgary, Alberta.

“On track, if not off track, Robby is still a huge part of this team,” Hinchcliffe explained. “To have two Canadian drivers and a Canadian team owner, it’s pretty special. It’s a one in a million odds thing that we would both end up in the same organization. For us, there is an added passion to racing there, in our backyard, for Robby and myself and being in Canada for Ric Peterson.

“It’s important for all of us as the unofficial Team Canada to give the Canadians a good result to cheer for.”

Peterson and team co-owner Sam Schmidt have been extremely supportive of Wickens during his time of recovering.

“We can’t say enough about how important Robert Wickens is to our team, even though he is not driving this season,” Peterson said. “I don’t think people know how much we really do miss Robert. He was very, very important to this team and he still is when he comes back. It’s very important because Robert is an inspiration to the whole team, but also a big help to Marcus and his first year in IndyCar. Robert has been a big help to him. We really like having him around.”

New to the team is former Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson of Sweden. He made 97 F1 starts before joining Arrow Schmidt Peterson for the 2019 season. A quick learner, Ericsson finished second to race winner Scott Dixon in the second race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 2.

The 28-year-old Ericsson has earned “honorary status” as a member of “Team Canada” by the leader of the team, Hinchcliffe.

“Sweden is like the Canada of Europe – super nice people, they are OK with Winter, they like hockey, they use Snowshoes and they are good at recycling,” Hinchcliffe said. “It’s been great to have him on the team.”

Ericsson has fit in perfectly with the team. He is a former F1 driver who is willing to learn the much different form of racing in IndyCar. And, he is also learning the unique culture of Canada.

“We both love hockey, both countries do,” Ericsson said. “Fortunately for me we usually beat the Canadians.”

Hinchcliffe jumped in and said, “Blatantly not true. Anybody with a Google can tell you that’s a complete lie.

“He’s an honorary Canadian now, except when it comes to hockey,” Hinchcliffe said. “He’s not good enough for that.”