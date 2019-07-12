INDYCAR: Pagenaud fastest in second practice at Toronto

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simon Pagenaud was fastest in the second and final practice session of the afternoon for the NTT IndyCar Series on the streets of Toronto, with an elapsed time of 59.8708 seconds around the 11-Turn, 1.786-mile street course.

Pagenaud led Felix Rosenqvist by 0.0603 seconds. Sebastien Bourdais ended the session third fastest with a lap of 59.9866 seconds.

Spencer Pigot (1 minute, 0.0401 seconds) ended the session with fourth fastest, followed by Scott Dixon who rounded out the top five with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 1.4445 seconds.

The red flag came out once during the 45-minute session after Alexander Rossi made contact with the Turn 9 wall and came to a stop in Turn 11.

Click here for full practice results

The NTT IndyCar Series will hit the streets of Toronto once again tomorrow morning, with the third practice session of the weekend at 10:15 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, followed by qualifications, which will air live on NBCSN at 2:00 p.m. ET.

