Joe Skibinski / IndyCar

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon fastest in first practice at Toronto

By Michael EubanksJul 12, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Scott Dixon set the fastest lap in the first practice session for the Honda Indy Toronto Friday morning, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 1.0723 seconds around the 11-Turn, 1.786-mile street circuit

Dixon led Josef Newgarden by 0.1415 seconds.

Dixon’s teammate Felix Rosenqvist finished the session third fastest, with a time of 1 minute, 1.2395 seconds, with Alexander Rossi finishing fourth fastest with a time of 1 minute, 1.3843 seconds.

Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud finished the session fifth fastest with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 1.4969 seconds.

The 45-minute session saw the red flag come out three separate times, all for drivers losing control in Turn 11 and spinning on the front straightaway.

Will Power was the first to do so, 17 minutes into the session, with teammate Newgarden following suit approximately ten minutes later. Takuma Sato was the final driver to fall victim to Turn 11, spinning with 12 minutes remaining, and almost collecting Marco Andretti.

All three drivers would be assessed five-minute penalties for their spins.

Click here for full practice results 

Practice 2 for the Honda Indy Toronto takes place later this afternoon, with live streaming of the session starting at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

Hamilton vexed home race clashes with cricket, tennis finals

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SILVERSTONE, England – In a season of often mundane racing, the one time Lewis Hamilton can hope to grab the attention of home Formula One fans is the British Grand Prix.

On Sunday, that will be a whole lot harder.

Down in London, England’s cricketers will be contesting their first men’s World Cup final in 27 years.

And taking place at the same time near the British capital will be the men’s final at Wimbledon.

Hamilton, the reigning F1 champion and current championship leader, is not happy he has to share the limelight with so many other sports.

With the trio of big events, the clashes are proving even more problematic than last Sunday when three soccer finals were played on three continents in different time slots: the Women’s World Cup in France, the Copa America in Brazil and the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States.

“I don’t understand why the organizers put the race on the same day as all these other big events,” Hamilton said Thursday at Silverstone, discussing the Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon finals. “I hope in future they (don’t). This is such a special weekend it needs the focus of the whole country. People will be switching between channels on Sunday not knowing what to watch.”

Channel Four, the free channel showing the British Grand Prix, landed late rights to show England play New Zealand and will squeeze the racing around coverage of the cricket final. During Hamilton’s bid for a record sixth home race win, cricket coverage will switch to a secondary channel.

“I come here to raise the flag and do the country proud,” Hamilton said. “It’s such a privilege to be here. The British Grand Prix is the most special of the year. The sheer magnitude of it, how many people come here. It’s a special weekend, there’s excitement, adrenaline.

“My whole family is coming this weekend so it’s that one weekend where it’s the most special because your closest support surround you. I’ve had some spectacular races here.”

In the last race in Austria two weeks ago, Hamilton started fourth and lost time to replace the front wing of his Mercedes after 31 laps. He finished fifth.

“We’re here to improve this weekend as a team,” Hamilton said. “The last one was difficult for us. I think it will be close.”

What is certain is that Hamilton will have more chances to win at Silverstone in the future. Organizers struck a new deal this week to continue the race on the central England circuit through 2024.

“It feels like a long way away. Who knows if I will still be here then?” said the 34-year-old Hamilton, who is under contract at Mercedes until 2020. “If I’m not, if I stop racing, then I won’t be here in any other capacity.”