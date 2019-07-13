F1: Bottas beats Hamilton for British GP pole

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Valtteri Bottas won the pole position for the British Grand Prix Saturday, beating teammate Lewis Hamilton by six ten thousandths of a second to secure the top spot.

Bottas set the fast time early on in Q3, and although he could not improve on his second run, his lap of 1 minute, 25.093 seconds around the 18-turn, 3.661-mile Silverstone Circuit was all he needed to maintain the pole position when Hamilton temporarily lost control of his Mercedes in the Brooklands corner.

“Feels good,” Bottas said following qualifying. “It’s been pretty close all weekend. It’s not easy to get a good lap together. I’m happy to be on top”

Charles Leclerc qualified third for Ferarri with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 25.172 seconds, while Austrian GP winner Max Verstappen qualified fourth.

Verstappen’s teammate Pierre Gasly qualified fifth, while Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Riccardo qualified sixth and seventh, respectively.

Lando Norris, Alexander Albon and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top ten.

Full qualifying results and times are below:

