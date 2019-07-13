Indy Lights: Aaron Telitz wins Toronto race 1

Aaron Telitz became the fifth different driver to win an Indy Lights race in 2019, leading all 35 laps from the pole position to take his first series victory since Watkins Glen in 2017.

The win came in just Telitz’s fourth start in a partial season run for Belardi Auto Racing. Telitz has also been competing in select IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races for AIM Vasser Sullivan this season.

“It was awesome,” Telitz told NBC Sports following his victory. “We had just a great start. The car was awesome. I was just on cruise control out there. I was just hearing my engineer Tim telling me what was happening and we just managed the gap to Oliver [Askew]. He was a little quick there at the end, but we were just trying to get around lapped traffic without any problems.”

Askew finished the race in the second position, adding three more points to his lead over Rinus Veekay in the points standings. Veekay would finish third in the race after starting second.

Indy Lights cars take to the streets of Toronto again on Sunday morning, with Race #2 beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

