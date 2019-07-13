Indy Lights: Aaron Telitz wins Toronto race 1

Aaron Telitz became the fifth different driver to win an Indy Lights race in 2019, leading all 35 laps from the pole position to take his first series victory since Watkins Glen in 2017.
The win came in just Telitz’s fourth start in a partial season run for Belardi Auto Racing. Telitz has also been competing in select IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races for AIM Vasser Sullivan this season.
“It was awesome,” Telitz told NBC Sports following his victory. “We had just a great start. The car was awesome. I was just on cruise control out there. I was just hearing my engineer Tim telling me what was happening and we just managed the gap to Oliver [Askew]. He was a little quick there at the end, but we were just trying to get around lapped traffic without any problems.”
Askew finished the race in the second position, adding three more points to his lead over Rinus Veekay in the points standings. Veekay would finish third in the race after starting second.
Indy Lights cars take to the streets of Toronto again on Sunday morning, with Race #2 beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.
Simon Pagenaud was fastest in the third and final practice session of the weekend for the NTT IndyCar Series on the streets of Toronto Saturday morning, with an elapsed time of 59.3651 seconds around the 11-Turn, 1.786-mile street course.
Pagenaud led Felix Rosenqvist by 0.0702 seconds. Ryan Hunter-Reay ended the session third fastest with a lap of 59.5277 seconds.
Santino Ferrucci (59.6636 seconds) ended the session with fourth fastest, followed by Colton Herta, who rounded out the top five with an elapsed time of 59.6772 seconds. Twelve of the 22 cars in practice posted sub-1 minute times.
The red flag came out twice during the session, both times for divers making contact with tire barriers. Hunter-Reay was the first to bring out the red flag, when his No. 28 Honda made contact with the inside tire barrier in Turn 8 with 12 minutes remaining in the session.
Graham Rahal would also bring out the red flag with for minutes remaining when his No, 15 Honda slid into the barrier in Turn 1.
The time in the session would expire while crews removed Rahal’s car, however INDYCAR gave teams one more timed lap to end the session.
Qualifying for the Honda Indy Toronto begins later this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
