INDYCAR: Simon Pagenaud fastest again in P3 at Toronto

Simon Pagenaud was fastest in the third and final practice session of the weekend for the NTT IndyCar Series on the streets of Toronto Saturday morning, with an elapsed time of 59.3651 seconds around the 11-Turn, 1.786-mile street course.

Pagenaud led Felix Rosenqvist by 0.0702 seconds. Ryan Hunter-Reay ended the session third fastest with a lap of 59.5277 seconds.

Santino Ferrucci (59.6636 seconds) ended the session with fourth fastest, followed by Colton Herta, who rounded out the top five with an elapsed time of 59.6772 seconds. Twelve of the 22 cars in practice posted sub-1 minute times.

The red flag came out twice during the session, both times for divers making contact with tire barriers. Hunter-Reay was the first to bring out the red flag, when his No. 28 Honda made contact with the inside tire barrier in Turn 8 with 12 minutes remaining in the session.

Graham Rahal would also bring out the red flag with for minutes remaining when his No, 15 Honda slid into the barrier in Turn 1.

The time in the session would expire while crews removed Rahal’s car, however INDYCAR gave teams one more timed lap to end the session.

Qualifying for the Honda Indy Toronto begins later this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full practice results

