Simon Pagenaud wins pole position for Honda Indy Toronto

Simon Pagenaud won the pole position for the Honda Indy Toronto Saturday afternoon with an elapsed time of 58.4293 seconds around the 11-Turn, 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street course.

The pole is the second of the season for Pagenaud, who has been fast all weekend. Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500 from the pole in May.

“That was a lot of fun.” Pagenaud told NBC Sports. “[We] extracted the best out of it. This the best you can feel in racing, when you achieve what you expect.”

💎 That was a gem of a lap!! Loved being able to fully attack to win the pole! 💪🏽💪🏽 #indycar #indyto @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/GAsklvXgW2 — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) July 13, 2019

Scott Dixon will start next to Pagenaud in the front row, qualifying second with an elapsed time of 58.5948 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi qualified third and fourth, respectively, while Josef Newgarden and Ed Jones qualified fifth and sixth.

Marco Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais , Spencer Pigot and Takuma Sato qualified seventh through 10th, while a few notable drivers will start Sunday’s race from further down the starting grid than they’d like.

Local favorite James Hinchcliffe, who usually qualifies well at Toronto, qualified a disappointing 14th out of 22 entries after being eliminated in the first round of the session.

“I definitely think we lost the group lottery on that one,” Hinchcliffe told NBC Sports. “I think group 1 was a little less stacked than group 2, but at the end of the day, you gotta be faster than everybody.

“Disappointed to not be in the top half of the field, but I’m pretty confident we’re quicker than a couple of cars in front of us certainly.”

Will Power did not fare any better in qualifications, as the Aussie will start 15th Sunday afternoon after failing to advance from round 1 for the first time since 2015.

“I’ve had a bit of a rough weekend as far as setup,” Power said. “Just didn’t get it. Had some bad shifts unfortunately on the lap that probably would have bumped us through. Not good enough man, not good enough”.

Live coverage of the Honda Indy Toronto begins tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full qualifying results

