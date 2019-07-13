Getty Images

Simon Pagenaud wins pole position for Honda Indy Toronto

By Michael EubanksJul 13, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Simon Pagenaud won the pole position for the Honda Indy Toronto Saturday afternoon with an elapsed time of 58.4293 seconds around the 11-Turn, 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street course.

The pole is the second of the season for Pagenaud, who has been fast all weekend. Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500 from the pole in May.

“That was a lot of fun.” Pagenaud told NBC Sports. “[We] extracted the best out of it. This the best you can feel in racing, when you achieve what you expect.”

Scott Dixon will start next to Pagenaud in the front row, qualifying second with an elapsed time of 58.5948 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi qualified third and fourth, respectively, while Josef Newgarden and Ed Jones qualified fifth and sixth.

Marco Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais , Spencer Pigot and Takuma Sato qualified seventh through 10th, while a few notable drivers will start Sunday’s race from further down the starting grid than they’d like.

Local favorite James Hinchcliffe, who usually qualifies well at Toronto, qualified a disappointing 14th out of 22 entries after being eliminated in the first round of the session.

“I definitely think we lost the group lottery on that one,” Hinchcliffe told NBC Sports. “I think group 1 was a little less stacked than group 2, but at the end of the day, you gotta be faster than everybody.

“Disappointed to not be in the top half of the field, but I’m pretty confident we’re quicker than a couple of cars in front of us certainly.”

Will Power did not fare any better in qualifications, as the Aussie will start 15th Sunday afternoon after failing to advance from round 1 for the first time since 2015.

“I’ve had a bit of a rough weekend as far as setup,” Power said. “Just didn’t get it. Had some bad shifts unfortunately on the lap that probably would have bumped us through. Not good enough man, not good enough”.

Live coverage of the Honda Indy Toronto begins tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full qualifying results

Bourdais, Sato trade blows in pit lane brawl Saturday at Toronto

By Bruce MartinJul 13, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
TORONTO – An international incident broke out on the streets of Toronto Saturday that culminated with Sebastien Bourdais of France trading punches with Japan’s Takuma Sato on pit lane. It was a matter of some frustration that has been brewing for the past several races.

The most recent incident came at the end of Saturday’s practice session before qualifications for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto.

Watch the Honda Indy Toronto on NBCSN Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Each car was given one final lap after the first practice session had been halted for a red flag after Graham Rahal stuffed his Honda into the tire barrier in Turn 1. As the field went out to complete one final “flyer” Bourdais passed Sato, as if he were intending to improve position.

Sato, however, took it as a sign of disrespect because it was the final lap of practice. After all cars came down pit lane, Sato climbed out of his Honda, ran down pit lane and confronted Bourdais as he was climbing out of his Honda.

Sato grabbed Bourdais by the collar of his firesuit, Bourdais pushed him away, and then punches started to fly.

Several of the punches connected, but both drivers were still wearing their helmets. The fight was broken up by Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser and Sullivan public relations director Kevin Diamond, who handles the PR for Bourdais.

Diamond was successful in pushing Sato away.

After Saturday’s qualifications, both drivers spoke about the incident.

“I passed him on the out-lap, and it pissed him off,” Bourdais told NBC Sports. “I’m not sure it deserved that kind of reaction, but it doesn’t matter. If there was anything, I’m the one who should be pretty pissed. He pretty much ruined our race in Texas from three laps down and blocked us the last three stints.

“I’ve never asked him for anything. We know he races hard but with that little incident, I’m not so sure what should happen to him.”

Sato gave his side of the story and said, “I’m cool.”

The 101stIndianapolis 500 winner continued by saying, “He was excited. It wasn’t me,” referring to Bourdais. “Passing me was absolutely pointless. It was just one lap. He went blasting by me and then turned into Josef Newgarden.

“What was the point?”