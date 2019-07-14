F1: Lewis Hamilton wins record sixth British GP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lewis Hamilton has won his home Grand Prix for a record sixth time.

Hamilton would take the checkered flag in the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit Sunday afternoon for his seventh win of the 2019 season.

With his victory in the race, the Briton also became the winningest driver in British GP history, passing F1 legends Jim Clark and Alain Prost.

The Mercedes driver, who started second after he lost the pole position to his teammate Valterri Bottas by the slimmest of margins Satruday afternoon, took the lead in the race on lap 21 while the field behind the safety car due to Antonio Giovinazzi spinning into the gravel pit at Vale corner.

With Bottas having pitted a few laps earlier, Hamilton’s crew was able to perform a quick pit stop that allowed him to emerge in front of the pack and take the lead while the rest of the field was slow behind the safety car.

After he took the lead in the race, Hamilton never had to look back, as defending World Champion won by nearly 25 seconds over his teammate.

“[I] can’t tell you how proud I am to be here today,” Hamilton said following the race. “I’m forever grateful to [all the fans] who came. I couldn’t have done it without my team. I’m super proud to be a part of this”.

Charles Leclerc finished the race in the third position, while Pierre Gasly finished fourth for his career-best finish.

Max Verstappen was on-track for a podium finish, however the Austrian GP winner would have to settle for a fifth-place finish after Sebastian Vettel hit him from the back on lap 37, sending both cars off-track.

Both drivers managed to finish the race, however Vettel ended up finishing 16th after being issued a 10-second penalty by race control for causing a collision.

Carlos Sainz finished sixth for McLaren, while Daniel Riccardo, Kimi Raikkonen, Daniil Kvyat and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10.

Lando Norris, the only other British driver in the race, finished 11th in his first British GP.

Full race results are below. The next race of the 2019 Formula One World Championship is the German Grand Prix on July 28.

