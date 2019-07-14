INDYCAR: How to watch the Honda Indy Toronto

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a week off, the NTT IndyCar Series returns to action this afternoon, with the lone international race on the 2019 schedule, the Honda Indy Toronto.

Today’s event will see the stars and cars of INDYCAR racing for 85 laps around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street circuit.

Simon Pageanaud won the pole position for today’s race during NTT P1 qualifications yesterday afternoon, the second pole of the season for the Frenchman. Defending Toronto race winner Scott Dixon will start today’s race from the second position.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Sunday 7/14, 11 a.m. ET, Indy Lights Race 2, NBC Sports Gold

Sunday 7/14, 12:15 p.m. ET, final warm-up, NBC Sports Gold

Sunday 7/14, 3 p.m. ET, Honda Indy Toronto, NBCSN and streaming live

