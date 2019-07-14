INDYCAR: How to watch the Honda Indy Toronto

After a week off, the NTT IndyCar Series returns to action this afternoon, with the lone international race on the 2019 schedule, the Honda Indy Toronto.
Today’s event will see the stars and cars of INDYCAR racing for 85 laps around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street circuit.
Simon Pageanaud won the pole position for today’s race during NTT P1 qualifications yesterday afternoon, the second pole of the season for the Frenchman. Defending Toronto race winner Scott Dixon will start today’s race from the second position.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
Sunday 7/14, 11 a.m. ET, Indy Lights Race 2, NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 7/14, 12:15 p.m. ET, final warm-up, NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 7/14, 3 p.m. ET, Honda Indy Toronto, NBCSN and streaming live
Felix Rosenqvist set the fastest lap in the final warm-up session for the Honda Indy Toronto, with an elapsed time of 59.9469 seconds around the Exhibition Place street course.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who starts third in today’s race, led Will Power by 0.0130 seconds. Scott Dixon was third-fastest in the session with an elapsed lap time of 1 minute, 0.0418 seconds.
Race polesitter Simon Pagenaud, was sixth-fastest with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 0.4258 seconds, while local favorite James Hinchclifee ended the session 15th-fastest with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 0.7024 seconds.
Live coverage of the Honda Indy Toronto begins later this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and streaming live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Click here for full warm-up results
