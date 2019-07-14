Toronto IndyCar: Rosenqvist tops charts in final warm-up

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sometimes, you just have to be in the right place at the right time.

For Oliver Askew, that phrase couldn’t have been more true Sunday morning.

The Indy Lights series points leader was running in third position behind Aaron Telitz and Rinus Veekay in the second race of a double header on the streets of Toronto when Veekay attempted to pass Telitz for the lead in Turn 3 with 15 laps remaining.

However, Veekay’s attempt failed, sending both drivers into the tire barrier, and Askew was able to pass both of them and lead the remainder of the race en route to his fourth race victory of the season.

“I had a feeling that was going to happen,” Askew told NBC Sports following the race. “Once those two started battling, I just had a feeling that something was going to happen, and it’s unlucky for them but that’s what happens.”

It was a great race for Askew points wise as well, as he leaves Toronto with a 25-point lead over Veekay in the standings.

Toby Sowery finished the race in the second position while local favorite Dalton Kellett finished third for his first podium of the season.

As for Telitz and Veekay? They finished sixth and ninth, respectively.

Indy Lights now heads to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for a double header scheduled for Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28. Both races will air live on NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full race results

