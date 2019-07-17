Wickens undergoes successful surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following three weeks of frustration, Chase Sexton will return to action when the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series fire up the bikes at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minn. this weekend.

Crediting a new regimen of vitamins and supplements, Sexton announced on Instagram this week that he was feeling much better despite some serious problems with his most recent blood panel.

Sexton’s trouble began at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Fla., where he experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

After winning his first moto of the season, he was unable to complete the second race because of an overheating condition. He pulled off the course almost immediately and finished 39th. Weather conditions left many riders severely overheated that afternoon.

But the following week at Southwick, Sexton did not feel much better. He managed to complete Moto 1, but was only 13th. He would not even start the second race and was scored with an overall finish of 18th.

Sexton chose to completely miss last week’s race at RedBud, meaning he has failed to score points in four of the last six motos.

Entering WW Ranch, the Supercross East champion Sexton was fourth in the points standings on the strength of four consecutive top-five finishes. Sexton currently sits eighth in the standings, five points behind Michael Mosiman who missed Southwick due to a shoulder injury.

After missing one week with a shoulder injury suffered in a practice crash, Mosiman returned to action last week at RedBud and immediately scored another top-10 overall. Finishing 10th in Moto 1 and seventh in Moto 2.

Crashing twice in the first race, Mosiman was nevertheless able to climb back into the top 10. He offered “No excuses (for the) second moto,” and finished seventh.

Mosiman currently sits seventh in the points with one podium finish of third at Thunder Valley and another fourth at WW Ranch.

Joey Crown’s 2019 debut on the 250 Yamaha was highly anticipated, but ultimately disappointing.

He started the first moto with a lot of speed. Running in the top five before the end of Lap 1, it appeared Crown would have a good race until a problem with his foot peg sent the rider to the mechanic’s area.

In Moto 2, Crown barely finished inside the points with a 17th. The combined effort was worth 22nd overall.

