Wickens undergoes successful surgery

By Michael EubanksJul 17, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
Just days after successfully piloting an Acura NSX around Toronto’s Exhibition Palace street course, Robert Wickens has undergone a successful surgery operation to remove hardware from his leg after a previous infection had returned, the 30-year-old Canadian revealed on social media Wednesday.

“Spinal Cord injury has such highs and lows,” Wickens said in an Instagram post prior to surgery. “One day I’m in the NSX driving the hand controlled car, and the next day I’m getting ready for surgery. Life is so unpredictable!”

Fortunately, the surgery went well for Wickens, as he later announced that his surgery had no complications. Wickens will now start six weeks of IV antibiotics before he returns to a full rehab program.

“One piece (there’s a lot) of the hardware had an infected screw,” Wickens wrote. “All hardware in my leg was removed.”

Wickens is currently recovering from spinal fracture sustained in an IndyCar crash at Pocono Raceway last August. Since his crash and diagnosis, Wickens has openly documented his recovery process through social media.

Wickens returned to the INDYCAR paddock for the first time since his accident at the season-opener in St. Petersburg in March, and his laps behind the wheel in Toronto last weekend marked the first time he had driven in public since his accident.

Chase Sexton returns, joining Joey Crown, Michael Mosiman and the field

Jeff Kardas, ProMotocross
By Dan BeaverJul 17, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Following three weeks of frustration, Chase Sexton will return to action when the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series fire up the bikes at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minn. this weekend.

Crediting a new regimen of vitamins and supplements, Sexton announced on Instagram this week that he was feeling much better despite some serious problems with his most recent blood panel.

Sexton’s trouble began at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Fla., where he experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

After winning his first moto of the season, he was unable to complete the second race because of an overheating condition. He pulled off the course almost immediately and finished 39th. Weather conditions left many riders severely overheated that afternoon.

But the following week at Southwick, Sexton did not feel much better. He managed to complete Moto 1, but was only 13th. He would not even start the second race and was scored with an overall finish of 18th.

Sexton chose to completely miss last week’s race at RedBud, meaning he has failed to score points in four of the last six motos.

Entering WW Ranch, the Supercross East champion Sexton was fourth in the points standings on the strength of four consecutive top-five finishes. Sexton currently sits eighth in the standings, five points behind Michael Mosiman who missed Southwick due to a shoulder injury.

After missing one week with a shoulder injury suffered in a practice crash, Mosiman returned to action last week at RedBud and immediately scored another top-10 overall. Finishing 10th in Moto 1 and seventh in Moto 2.

Crashing twice in the first race, Mosiman was nevertheless able to climb back into the top 10. He offered “No excuses (for the) second moto,” and finished seventh.

Mosiman currently sits seventh in the points with one podium finish of third at Thunder Valley and another fourth at WW Ranch.

Joey Crown’s 2019 debut on the 250 Yamaha was highly anticipated, but ultimately disappointing.

He started the first moto with a lot of speed. Running in the top five before the end of Lap 1, it appeared Crown would have a good race until a problem with his foot peg sent the rider to the mechanic’s area.

In Moto 2, Crown barely finished inside the points with a 17th. The combined effort was worth 22nd overall.

