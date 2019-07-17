Wickens undergoes successful surgery

Just days after successfully piloting an Acura NSX around Toronto’s Exhibition Palace street course, Robert Wickens has undergone a successful surgery operation to remove hardware from his leg after a previous infection had returned, the 30-year-old Canadian revealed on social media Wednesday.
Spinal Cord injury’s have such highs and lows. One day I’m in the NSX driving the hand controlled car, and the next day I’m getting ready for surgery. Life is so unpredictable! I’m headed into surgery now to have hardware removed from my leg. The infection I had a few weeks ago is still lingering, and we need to take everything out to prevent more infections starting. We will update you once I’m in recovery. Don’t take this day for granted, have an awesome day and do something that makes you happy. #sci #spinalcordinjury #rehab #rw6
“Spinal Cord injury has such highs and lows,” Wickens said in an Instagram post prior to surgery. “One day I’m in the NSX driving the hand controlled car, and the next day I’m getting ready for surgery. Life is so unpredictable!”
Fortunately, the surgery went well for Wickens, as he later announced that his surgery had no complications. Wickens will now start six weeks of IV antibiotics before he returns to a full rehab program.
All good! The surgery had no complications. One piece (there’s a lot) of the hardware had an infected screw. All hardware in my left leg was removed. Now I’ll start 6 weeks of IV antibiotics to insure the bone is free of any infections and we can get back to a full rehab program. Thank you all for the messages!
“One piece (there’s a lot) of the hardware had an infected screw,” Wickens wrote. “All hardware in my leg was removed.”
Wickens is currently recovering from spinal fracture sustained in an IndyCar crash at Pocono Raceway last August. Since his crash and diagnosis, Wickens has openly documented his recovery process through social media.
Wickens returned to the INDYCAR paddock for the first time since his accident at the season-opener in St. Petersburg in March, and his laps behind the wheel in Toronto last weekend marked the first time he had driven in public since his accident.