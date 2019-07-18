Parker Kligerman describes challenges IndyCar drivers face at Iowa

With the NTT IndyCar Series racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend, Parker Kligerman jumped into a racing simulator during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America Presents the Motorsports Hour to explain to viewers at home some of the challenges drivers will face in the Iowa Indy 300 Saturday evening.

“This is kind of a bullring for these guys. This is absolutely insane,” Kligerman said as he raced around a virtual version of the 0.875-mile oval on iRacing. “They go around here flat out, well above 170 miles an hour.”

“When you go up in the corners here, you’re depending on that downforce to be able to go flat-out around here.

“But when you’re in dirty air in these cars, they are so affected that you have to find ways to get clean air, otherwise you’re just going to be lifting, and that’s the thing I think is so exciting for these guys, that they’re always searching for that clean air, trying to find the right lane.

Kligerman, who is a former polesitter at Iowa in NASCAR’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series, also pointed out how quickly the Indy cars turn laps are around the facility.

“I had the record here in a truck for a while. It was like something in the 20’s [22.908 seconds to be exact], and now you’re out here running 17 second laps. It just goes by so quick. It’s absolutely insane to drive one of these around of here.”

Lastly, Kligerman mentioned how quickly drivers have to react to traffic at Iowa, pointing out how it requires extremely fast reaction skills to race at such high speeds on such a small circuit.

“In stock cars, we talk about Bristol being that for us, when things happen so quick that you sometimes can’t react to a wreck that happens in front of you quick enough. That’s the thing that these guys fight. Everything is so quick and happens so fast, if something happens in Turn 3 as you’re driving halfway down the backstretch, you’re going to be there in a split second, so you have to be able to react so quickly, and that’s so tough,” Kligerman said.

Live race coverage of the Iowa Indy 300 begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

