Parker Kligerman describes challenges IndyCar drivers face at Iowa

By Michael EubanksJul 18, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the NTT IndyCar Series racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend, Parker Kligerman jumped into a racing simulator during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America Presents the Motorsports Hour to explain to viewers at home some of the challenges drivers will face in the Iowa Indy 300 Saturday evening.

“This is kind of a bullring for these guys. This is absolutely insane,” Kligerman said as he raced around a virtual version of the 0.875-mile oval on iRacing. “They go around here flat out, well above 170 miles an hour.”

“When you go up in the corners here, you’re depending on that downforce to be able to go flat-out around here.

“But when you’re in dirty air in these cars, they are so affected that you have to find ways to get clean air, otherwise you’re just going to be lifting, and that’s the thing I think is so exciting for these guys, that they’re always searching for that clean air, trying to find the right lane.

Kligerman, who is a former polesitter at Iowa in NASCAR’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series, also pointed out how quickly the Indy cars turn laps are around the facility.

“I had the record here in a truck for a while. It was like something in the 20’s [22.908 seconds to be exact], and now you’re out here running 17 second laps. It just goes by so quick. It’s absolutely insane to drive one of these around of here.”

Lastly, Kligerman mentioned how quickly drivers have to react to traffic at Iowa, pointing out how it requires extremely fast reaction skills to race at such high speeds on such a small circuit.

“In stock cars, we talk about Bristol being that for us, when things happen so quick that you sometimes can’t react to a wreck that happens in front of you quick enough. That’s the thing that these guys fight. Everything is so quick and happens so fast, if something happens in Turn 3 as you’re driving halfway down the backstretch, you’re going to be there in a split second, so you have to be able to react so quickly, and that’s so tough,” Kligerman said.

Live race coverage of the Iowa Indy 300 begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

 

IMSA’s Bill Auberlen joins NASCAR America to discuss this weekend’s race at Lime Rock

By Michael EubanksJul 18, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Turner Motorsport GTD driver Bill Auberlen joined NBC Sports’ Marty Snyder on NASCAR America Presents the Motorsports Hour Thursday to discuss a variety of topics, including Saturday’s IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship race at Lime Rock Park.

Auberlen, alongside co-driver Robby Foley, enters Lime Rock with a great amount of momentum after finishing on the GTD podium at Watkins Glen and taking the GTD class honors in the most recent IMSA race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

There’s also an extra incentive for the duo to win this weekend as well, as Auberlen is one win away from tying Scott Pruett for the most IMSA victories all-time.

Both drivers will have to be on their A-game this weekend, however, as Auberlen stated that Lime Rock is one of the tougher circuits on the IMSA calendar and compared the 1.5-mile Connecticut road course to a short track.

“It’s what we call the bullring of our season,” Auberlen said. “It is a 54-second lap and we’re going to go around it a million times before the end of the day. It’s going to be a hot one, and I think whoever survives this is going to be on the podium.”

Luckily for the GTD and GTLM teams, with no Protoype and LMP2 entries competing at Lime Rock this weekend, the worry of having to yield to entries from the faster classes is gone.

“These Protoypes are so fast now, that interacting with them, you can’t imagine,” Auberlen said. “We have radars in our car that can alert us when they are coming.

“They get on you so fast that if you’re not always looking or something is not telling you they’re coming, you could have a problem and catch into them. That’s gone. Now it’s going to be focus-forward. You’re going to be focused on everything ahead of you. You got GLTM in there at the same time, but they’re virtually the same speed as us – just a little bit faster.

“It’s going to be nice. When you stand on that podium you might be able to go for an overall victory.”

Live race coverage of IMSA’s Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app with an encore presentation of the race airing later in the evening at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

 