ProMotocross.com

Spring Creek Preview: Surging challengers chase down the leaders

By Dan BeaverJul 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
As the temperatures heat up across the South, the Lucas Oil Promo Motocross heads to Millville, Minn. at Spring Creek MX Park for Round 8 of the championship.

Both the 450 and 250 class have surging second-place riders who still believe they can win this year’s championship.

Marvin Musquin is determined to make the championship interesting after standing on the podium in three consecutive races. He won back to back at WW Ranch and Southwick. Last week, a terrible start to Moto 1 left him pinned under his bike on Lap 1, but rebounded to win Moto 2 and finish third overall.

While Musquin still mathematically controls his fate, Eli Tomac refuses to make it easy. Despite the occasional bad moto, Tomac has stood on the overall podium in every single race this year with wins at Pala, High Point and last week at RedBud.

The key to success will be in finding the perfect compromise between the ever shifting sand whoops and the hard-packed up and downhill sessions. Since the sand whoops often refuse to reveal their personality until Moto 1 is in the books, the overall will be in question until late in the day regardless of who dominates Race 1.

Likewise in the 250 class, second-place Dylan Ferrandis is making a charge on Adam Cianciarulo.

With three consecutive podium finishes, he was second overall at WW Ranch and Southwick. Last week he swept RedBud’s two motos while Cianciarulo stumbled to a fifth-place finish in Moto 1. The deficit currently sits at 25 points, but with 10 motos of action lying ahead of the riders, that can change quickly.

Chase Sexton will return to action this week after missing the last three motos and struggling with health issues for the last three rounds. With the championship out of reach, the 2019 250 East Supercross champion has nothing but winning on his mind.

Schedule:

Qualifiers: 11:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
Race: Live, 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, Moto 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, (Moto 2, re-air at 1 a.m. on NBC).

July 6 – 2019; Redbud

450: Eli Tomac (1-2) won over Jason Anderson (2-4) and Marvin Musquin (7-1)
250: Dylan Ferrandis (1-1) won over Adam Cianciarulo (5-2) and Justin Cooper (3-6)

July 21 – 2018; Spring Creek 

450: Eli Tomac (1-1) won over Ken Roczen (2-3) and Marvin Musquin (4-2)
250: Aaron Plessinger (1-1) won over Justin Cooper (4-3) and Alex Martin (7-2)

Overall Wins

450:
[3] Eli Tomac (Pala, High Point, RedBud)
[2] Ken Roczen (Hangtown, Thunder Valley)
[2] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch, Southwick)

250:
[5] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown, Pala, Thunder Valley, High Point, Southwick)
[1] Justin Cooper (WW Ranch)
[1] Dylan Ferrandis (RedBud)

Moto Wins

450:
[6] Eli Tomac (Hangtown II, Pala I & II, Thunder Valley II, WW Ranch I, RedBud I)
[3] Ken Roczen (Hangtown I, Thunder Valley I, High Point II)
[3] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch I, Southwick I, RedBud II)
[1] Blake Baggett (High Point I)
[1] Zach Osborne (Southwick II)

250:
[5] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown II, Pala II, Thunder Valley II, High Point II, Southwick I)
[4] Dylan Ferrandis (WW Ranch II, Southwick II, RedBud I & II)
[3] Justin Cooper (Hangtown I, Pala I, Thunder Valley I)
[1] Hunter Lawrence (High Point I)
[1] Chase Sexton (WW Ranch I)

Parker Kligerman describes challenges IndyCar drivers face at Iowa

By Michael EubanksJul 18, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT
With the NTT IndyCar Series racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend, Parker Kligerman jumped into a racing simulator during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America Presents the Motorsports Hour to explain to viewers at home some of the challenges drivers will face in the Iowa Indy 300 Saturday evening.

“This is kind of a bullring for these guys. This is absolutely insane,” Kligerman said as he raced around a virtual version of the 0.875-mile oval on iRacing. “They go around here flat out, well above 170 miles an hour.”

“When you go up in the corners here, you’re depending on that downforce to be able to go flat-out around here.

“But when you’re in dirty air in these cars, they are so affected that you have to find ways to get clean air, otherwise you’re just going to be lifting, and that’s the thing I think is so exciting for these guys, that they’re always searching for that clean air, trying to find the right lane.

Kligerman, who is a former polesitter at Iowa in NASCAR’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series, also pointed out how quickly the Indy cars turn laps are around the facility.

“I had the record here in a truck for a while. It was like something in the 20’s [22.908 seconds to be exact], and now you’re out here running 17 second laps. It just goes by so quick. It’s absolutely insane to drive one of these around of here.”

Lastly, Kligerman mentioned how quickly drivers have to react to traffic at Iowa, pointing out how it requires extremely fast reaction skills to race at such high speeds on such a small circuit.

“In stock cars, we talk about Bristol being that for us, when things happen so quick that you sometimes can’t react to a wreck that happens in front of you quick enough. That’s the thing that these guys fight. Everything is so quick and happens so fast, if something happens in Turn 3 as you’re driving halfway down the backstretch, you’re going to be there in a split second, so you have to be able to react so quickly, and that’s so tough,” Kligerman said.

Live race coverage of the Iowa Indy 300 begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

