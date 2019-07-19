INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden fastest in first practice at Iowa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josef Newgarden was fastest in this morning’s practice session for the Iowa 300, turning a lap of 179.838 mph around the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway bullring.

Newgarden led a Penske 1-2-3 at the top of the leader board, with teammates Simon Pagenaud (178.533 mph) and Will Power (178.400 mph) finishing the session second and third fastest, respectively.

Alexander Rossi was fourth fastest in the session with a 177.595 mph lap, followed by Scott Dixon (177.445), who was fifth fastest.

Three-time Iowa Speedway winner Ryan Hunter-Reay (177.287 mph) ended the session sixth fastest, while Tony Kannan (176.326 mph), James Hinchcliffe (176.271 mph), Felix Rosenqvist (175.929 mph), and Zach Veach (175.626 mph) rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying for the Iowa 300 airs live later this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full practice results

