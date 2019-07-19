INDYCAR: Pagenaud fastest in final practice at Iowa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After winning the pole position for the Iowa 300 earlier in the afternoon, Simon Pageanaud was fastest in this evening’s final practice session for the race, turning a lap of 174.462 mph around the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway bullring.

Pageneaud’s teammate Joesef Newgarden finished the session second-fastest, with an 173.775 mph lap. Newgarden was fastest in the first practice session earlier in the morning.

Ed Carpenter (172.636 mph), who is making his third start of the year this weekend in the No. 20 Chevrolet, completed the session third-fastest. Scott Dixon ended the session fourth-fastest with a 173.775 mph lap.

Conor Daly (170.316 mph) turned some heads and raised some eyebrows when he finished fifth-fastest in the session. Daly is making his second start of the season for Carlin Racing after a respectable 10th-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 for Andretti Autosport.

Colton Herta was sixth-fastest at the completion of the session with a 169.189 mph lap, while Marcus Ericsson (169.089 mph), Will Power (168.558 mph), Ryan Hunter-Reay (168.427 mph), and Alexander Rossi (168.326 mph) rounded out the top ten.

Live coverage of the Iowa 300 begins tomorrow evening at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full practice results

