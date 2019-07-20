IMSA: How to watch Northeast Grand Prix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a two-week break, IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to action this weekend at historic Lime Rock Park for the Northeast Grand Prix.

With DPi and LMP2 entries not entered in today’s 2 hour, 40 minute event, the cars and stars of the GTLM and GTD classes will battle not only for their respective class victories, but also the overall race victory.

Laurens Vanthoor collected his first career pole position, and set a new class track record during qualifying earlier this morning, with a 49.133 second lap around the 1.5-mile, 7 Turn road course in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR. Vanthoor’s teammate Nick Tandy qualified second in the No. 911 Porsche. The 21-car starting grid features 8 GTLM entries and 13 GTD entries.

Live, flag-to-flag streaming coverage of the Northeast Grand Prix begins at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

An encore presentation of the race will air later this evening at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

