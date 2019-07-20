INDYCAR: How to watch Iowa 300

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NTT IndyCar Series is in the Hawkeye State for the 13th running of the Iowa 300.

The 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway is the shortest track on the IndyCar schedule, and is known for its incredibly close side-by-side racing. Drivers have little room for error at Iowa.

After winning the Honda Indy Toronto from the pole last weekend, Simon Pagenaud has reemerged as a legitimate championship contender. He starts this evening’s race from the pole position.

Starting alongside Pagenaud in Row 1 is teammate Will Power, who looks to win his first race since Gateway last august.

Current series points leader Josef Newgarden will start third tonight, while Alexander Rossi starts sixth.

Live, flag to flag coverage of the Iowa 300 begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and with live streaming on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

