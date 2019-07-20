IndyCar

INDYCAR: How to watch Iowa 300

By Michael EubanksJul 20, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NTT IndyCar Series is in the Hawkeye State for the 13th running of the Iowa 300.

The 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway is the shortest track on the IndyCar schedule, and is known for its incredibly close side-by-side racing. Drivers have little room for error at Iowa.

After winning the Honda Indy Toronto from the pole last weekend, Simon Pagenaud has reemerged as a legitimate championship contender. He starts this evening’s race from the pole position.

Starting alongside Pagenaud in Row 1 is teammate Will Power, who looks to win his first race since Gateway last august.

Current series points leader Josef Newgarden will start third tonight, while Alexander Rossi starts sixth.

Live, flag to flag coverage of the Iowa 300 begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and with live streaming on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

IMSA: How to watch Northeast Grand Prix

IMSA
By Michael EubanksJul 20, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After a two-week break, IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to action this weekend at historic Lime Rock Park for the Northeast Grand Prix.

With DPi and LMP2 entries not entered in today’s 2 hour, 40 minute event, the cars and stars of the GTLM and GTD classes will battle not only for their respective class victories, but also the overall race victory.

Laurens Vanthoor collected his first career pole position, and set a new class track record during qualifying earlier this morning, with a 49.133 second lap around the 1.5-mile, 7 Turn road course in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR.

Vanthoor’s teammate Nick Tandy qualified second in the No. 911 Porsche.

The 21-car starting grid features 8 GTLM entries and 13 GTD entries.

Live, flag-to-flag streaming coverage of the Northeast Grand Prix begins at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

An encore presentation of the race will air later this evening at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter