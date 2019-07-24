Jeff Kardas, ProMotocross

Head to head: Eli Tomac vs. Marvin Musquin at Washougal

By Dan BeaverJul 24, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With each passing week, the ticking noise in Marvin Musquin’s head gets louder. Four rounds remain in the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship and with a 38-point deficit to first, that means Musquin needs to gain nearly five points per moto (9.5 points per weekend) on Eli Tomac during the next four weekends.

In professional racing, anything can happen. That is what makes the sport so exciting. But this is a steep hill to climb. It matters not, however, because this might well be the most competitive round of the season between Tomac and Musquin.

If history is a indicator, here is what will happen: Tomac and Musquin will battle at the head of the pack in both motos. They will both stand on the podium. One of them will win.

Oh yeah: And the clock in Musquin’s head will continue increase in volume.

Washougal MX Park has been the battleground for some epic contests between Tomac and Musquin throughout their careers. Dating back to 2013, one of them has won each year with a single exception and all of those victories came after dominant performances.

In 2013 Tomac scored his first win on this track in the 250 class. The pattern of dominance began with a sweep of the motos en route to the the overall victory. Not far behind in either race, Musquin finished third overall with a 3-4. That was the worst performance by either rider in the past six seasons.

In 2014 Musquin responded with a 250 class win (1-1) as Tomac graduated to 450s. That year, Tomac (2-2) finished second to Ryan Dungey on the more powerful bikes.

The 2015 season marks the only time in the last six years that neither Tomac nor Musquin won. Musquin was second overall (1-2) in the 250s while Tomac was sidelined in the 450 class. Dungey posted back to back wins in 450s with Cooper Webb taking the 250 win.

The seesaw continued in 2016. This time it was Tomac’s turn to win and with a 2-1, he beat Ken Roczen (1-2) with Musquin in third overall (3-3).

Musquin returned the favor in 2017 with a sweep of the motos and the overall win. Tomac was second in both motos.

Last year, Tomac swept the motos again – once more beating Roczen (3-2) in second and Musquin (2-3) in third.

If the pattern holds, it is time for Musquin to win, but he will probably not gain many points on his rival. In the last three seasons as they have raced head-to-head neither rider has failed to stand on the podium in either moto. Tomac has the edge in terms of average finish, however, with a 1.5 to Musquin’s 2.2.

With a worst moto finish of second for Tomac in the past three years, Musquin is looking at a most likely scenario of gaining no more than six points on his rival which will be short of the 10 he needs to keep the relative margin intact.

Head to Head Comparison

2018: Eli Tomac wins with a 1-1; (Musquin third with a 2-3)
2017: Marvin Musquin wins with a 1-1; (Tomac second with a 2-2)
2016: Eli Tomac wins with a 2-1; (Musquin third with a 3-3)
2015: Musquin finished second in 250s with a 1-2; Tomac was sidelined in 450s.
2014: Marvin Musquin wins in 250s with a 1-1; Tomac was second in 450s with a 2-2.
2013: Eli Tomac wins in 250s with a 1-1; (Musquin 3-4)

All signs point toward Alexander Rossi staying with Andretti Autosport

By Bruce MartinJul 23, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – Expect significant progress to be made before this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on a future contract for Alexander Rossi, his father and agent Pieter Rossi told NBCSports.com.

Although Rossi’s father would not eliminate any team currently under consideration for the talented 27-year-old NTT IndyCar Series star, he listed the three most important criteria that he is considering.

“People, relationships and an environment where he can win races,” Rossi told NBCSports.com. “We expect to make significant progress before we get to Mid-Ohio.”

The elder Rossi didn’t want to eliminate any other teams because he owes it to his son to listen to what all interested parties have to offer.

But all signs point toward Rossi remaining with Andretti Autosport in a multiyear agreement currently being negotiated.

“I feel good about it,” team owner Michael Andretti told NBCSports.com. “The whole thing is we all want to be here together. Whenever everybody wants to work toward the same goal, that makes it easier.

“Alex is doing a great job. He has run very well. The whole NAPA team is doing a great job.”

NBCSports.com has also learned that Andretti Autosport is closing in on a multiyear renewal to remain with Honda Performance Development as its engine partner.

Team owner Michael Andretti was asked if he had reached an agreement with Honda.

“We’re getting there,” Andretti told NBCSports.com. “There are a lot of important pieces we need to complete. Three or four things have to get done at once, and we’re working on it. I want to get this done sooner.

“We’re making headway.”

When does Andretti hope to announce his deal with Honda?

“I hope to announce it soon,” Andretti said. “I’m not sure about dates yet. It feels good. It feels like we are in the right direction.”

Once Andretti and Rossi reach an agreement, the focus will shift to 19-year-old driver Colton Herta, who is currently with Harding Steinbrenner Racing. Although the team has a multiyear contract with the youngest driver to win an IndyCar Series race in history, that team remains short on funding.

Team co-owner George Michael Steinbrenner, IV and his stepfather, Sean Jones, indicated to NBCSports.com they do not have a deal in place for 2020 with team owner Mike Harding. They also indicated there are as many as six different scenarios that could determine next season.

Harding Steinbrenner Racing president Brian Barnhart said the team needs to find sponsorship and/or another investor in the team.

Young Steinbrenner, whose father, Hank, is part owner and co-chairman of Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees, is not using any of the Steinbrenner family fortune to fund the NTT IndyCar Series operation. The goal was to possibly attract interest in the IndyCar Series team by leveraging the Steinbrenner name in a business-to-business relationship.

Andretti also has an interest in that operation, because the team uses Andretti Technologies as its competition partner. When Andretti aligned with Harding Steinbrenner at the end of last season, it was designed to be a team where Andretti Autosport talent from the “Road to Indy” ladder series could break into IndyCar.

“There are a lot of things going on right now that we can’t talk about, but I’m very much involved in that and monitoring it,” Andretti said.

For Andretti, it’s important to keep both Rossi and Herta because the two drivers are generational talents.

Rossi’s emergence has been compared to Andretti when he was a driver and Juan Pablo Montoya.

“He is aggressive, and I was considered aggressive,” Andretti said. “I have really enjoyed watching some of his creative passes. That is something I always thought I was good at. There are some ways we are similar but driving styles, we are a little different. He’s aggressive, and I was aggressive.

“I would compare him more to Montoya than to me. He runs the car very neutral, and he’s not afraid to hang it out.”

Rossi, the driver, has remained steadfast in not discussing his future, leaving the negotiations up to his father.