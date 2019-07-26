Matt Fraver / IndyCar

INDYCAR: Colton Herta fastest in second practice at Mid-Ohio

By Michael EubanksJul 26, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Colton Herta was fastest in the second and final practice session of the afternoon for the NTT IndyCar Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 5.7292 seconds around the 13-Turn, 2.258-mile road course.

Herta led Simon Pageanaud by 0.2021 seconds. Pagenaud’s teammate Will Power ended the session third-fastest with a lap of 1 minute, 5.9935 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist (1 minute, 6.0218 seconds) ended the session fourth-fastest, while Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.0286 seconds.

Series points leader Josef Newgarden would bring out the lone red flag of the session when his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet went off-course in Turn 9, hitting the tire barrier. Newgarden was fine but his car suffered rear wing damage.

The NTT IndyCar Series will hit the track once again tomorrow morning, with the third practice session of the weekend at 10:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, followed by qualifications, which will air live on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET.

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon fastest in first practice at Mid-Ohio

Chris Jones / IndyCar
By Michael EubanksJul 26, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
Scott Dixon set the fastest lap in the first practice session for the Honda Indy 200 Friday morning, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.0973 seconds around the 13-Turn, 2.258-mile road course.

Dixon led Spencer Pigot by 0.1482 seconds.

Simon Pagenaud finished the session third fastest, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.2665 seconds, while Josef Newgarden finished the session fourth fastest with a time of 1 minute, 6.3064 seconds.

James Hinchcliffe (1 minute, 6.3611 seconds) finished the session fifth fastest, while Ryan Hunter-Reay (1 minute, 6.4494 seconds), Will Power (1 minute 6.5841 seconds), Felix Rosenqvist (1 minute 6.6050 seconds), Sebastian Bourdais (1 minute, 6.7395 seconds) and Max Chilton (1 minute, 6.9364 seconds) rounded out the top 10.

Practice 2 for the Honda Indy 200 takes place later this afternoon, with live streaming of the session starting at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

