INDYCAR: Colton Herta fastest in second practice at Mid-Ohio

Colton Herta was fastest in the second and final practice session of the afternoon for the NTT IndyCar Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 5.7292 seconds around the 13-Turn, 2.258-mile road course.

Herta led Simon Pageanaud by 0.2021 seconds. Pagenaud’s teammate Will Power ended the session third-fastest with a lap of 1 minute, 5.9935 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist (1 minute, 6.0218 seconds) ended the session fourth-fastest, while Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.0286 seconds.

Series points leader Josef Newgarden would bring out the lone red flag of the session when his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet went off-course in Turn 9, hitting the tire barrier. Newgarden was fine but his car suffered rear wing damage.

The NTT IndyCar Series will hit the track once again tomorrow morning, with the third practice session of the weekend at 10:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, followed by qualifications, which will air live on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET.

