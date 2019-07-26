INDYCAR: How to watch Friday’s action from Mid-Ohio

Four weeks remain in the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season as the riders head to the West Coast and Washougal MX Park.

Last week in Minnesota at Spring Creek, Eli Tomac kept his perfect record of podium finishes alive with a third-place overall that included moto finishes of second and fifth. Now that he firmly has the lead, he refuses to give up ground to Marvin Musquin who lost points to him in both races last week.

With a deficit of 38 points and eight motos remaining, Musquin no longer controls his fate but the math is not completely restrictive yet. Musquin needs to make up a little less than 10 points per weekend. So long as Tomac stands on the podium in the majority of motos, however, Musquin’s hopes are dashed. But that doesn’t mean there is not a lot of riding and racing on the horizon.

Last week Cooper Webb scored his first overall win in grand style. Entering the weekend without ever winning a moto in the outdoor season, Webb not only scored the overall but did so with a sweep of the two motos. It was a performance reminiscent of his first win in the Supercross series that opened up an immediately floodgate.

In 250s, after wining his second moto of the season and finishing third overall Hunter Lawrence suffered a practice crash earlier this week and will not race. According to his Instagram page a freak accident caused the accident and injury. Lawrence does not disclose the nature of the injury, but says surgery will probably be required.

Joey Crown’s introduction to Motocross continues to be beset by problems. An injury to his thumb while practicing last week at Spring Creek kept him off the bike. He hopes to be back in action in time for Unadilla next week.

Schedule:

Qualifiers: 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Race: Live, 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, Moto 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, (Moto 2, re-air at 10 p.m. on NBC).

July 6 – 2019; Spring Creek



450: Cooper Webb (1-1) won over Zach Osborne (4-3) and Eli Tomac (2-5)

250: Adam Cianciarulo (3-1) won over Alex Martin (2-3) and Hunter Lawrence (1-6)

July 28 – 2018; Washougal

450: Eli Tomac (1-1) won over Ken Roczen (3-2) and Marvin Musquin (2-3)

250: Aaron Plessinger (4-3) won over Shane McElrath (9-1) and Joey Savatgy (1-9)

Overall Wins

450:

[3] Eli Tomac (Pala, High Point, RedBud)

[2] Ken Roczen (Hangtown, Thunder Valley)

[2] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch, Southwick)

[1] Cooper Webb (Spring Creek)

250:

[6] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown, Pala, Thunder Valley, High Point, Southwick, Spring Creek)

[1] Justin Cooper (WW Ranch)

[1] Dylan Ferrandis (RedBud)

Moto Wins

450:

[6] Eli Tomac (Hangtown II, Pala I & II, Thunder Valley II, WW Ranch I, RedBud I)

[3] Ken Roczen (Hangtown I, Thunder Valley I, High Point II)

[3] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch I, Southwick I, RedBud II)

[2] Cooper Webb (Spring Creek I & II)

[1] Blake Baggett (High Point I)

[1] Zach Osborne (Southwick II)

250:

[6] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown II, Pala II, Thunder Valley II, High Point II, Southwick I, Spring Creek II)

[4] Dylan Ferrandis (WW Ranch II, Southwick II, RedBud I & II)

[3] Justin Cooper (Hangtown I, Pala I, Thunder Valley I)

[2] Hunter Lawrence (High Point I, Spring Creek II)

[1] Chase Sexton (WW Ranch I)

