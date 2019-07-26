INDYCAR: Scott Dixon fastest in first practice at Mid-Ohio

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scott Dixon set the fastest lap in the first practice session for the Honda Indy 200 Friday morning, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.0973 seconds around the 13-Turn, 2.258-mile road course.

Dixon led Spencer Pigot by 0.1482 seconds.

Simon Pagenaud finished the session third fastest, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.2665 seconds, while Josef Newgarden finished the session fourth fastest with a time of 1 minute, 6.3064 seconds.

James Hinchcliffe (1 minute, 6.3611 seconds) finished the session fifth fastest, while Ryan Hunter-Reay (1 minute, 6.4494 seconds), Will Power (1 minute 6.5841 seconds), Felix Rosenqvist (1 minute 6.6050 seconds), Sebastian Bourdais (1 minute, 6.7395 seconds) and Max Chilton (1 minute, 6.9364 seconds) rounded out the top 10.

Practice 2 for the Honda Indy 200 takes place later this afternoon, with live streaming of the session starting at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full practice results

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter