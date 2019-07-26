Chris Jones / IndyCar

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon fastest in first practice at Mid-Ohio

By Michael Eubanks Jul 26, 2019
Scott Dixon set the fastest lap in the first practice session for the Honda Indy 200 Friday morning, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.0973 seconds around the 13-Turn, 2.258-mile road course.

Dixon led Spencer Pigot by 0.1482 seconds.

Simon Pagenaud finished the session third fastest, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.2665 seconds, while Josef Newgarden finished the session fourth fastest with a time of 1 minute, 6.3064 seconds.

James Hinchcliffe (1 minute, 6.3611 seconds) finished the session fifth fastest, while Ryan Hunter-Reay (1 minute, 6.4494 seconds), Will Power (1 minute 6.5841 seconds), Felix Rosenqvist (1 minute 6.6050 seconds), Sebastian Bourdais (1 minute, 6.7395 seconds) and Max Chilton (1 minute, 6.9364 seconds) rounded out the top 10.

Practice 2 for the Honda Indy 200 takes place later this afternoon, with live streaming of the session starting at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

INDYCAR: How to watch Friday’s action from Mid-Ohio

Chris Owens/IndyCar
By Michael Eubanks Jul 26, 2019
The NTT IndyCar Series is in the Buckeye State this weekend for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Located roughly halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course has always been a favorite venue for fans and drivers alike.

NBC Sports will have live coverage off all three days of action, beginning with today’s two practice sessions, which will both air exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday 7/26, 11:20 a.m. ET, IndyCar Practice 1, NBC Sports Gold

Friday 7/26, 3:15 p.m. ET, IndyCar Practice 2, NBC Sports Gold

