Indy Lights: Oliver Askew leads flag-to-flag to win at Mid-Ohio

Oliver Askew stole the show in Saturday’s Indy Lights race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, starting from the pole and leading all 30 laps en route to his fifth victory of the season.
“The car was really good,” Askew told NBC Sports following his victory. “Big day for us, and a big points day too.”
Askew, who currently holds a 35-point lead over Rinus VeeKay in the standings, has established himself not only as the top dog of the Indy Lights series, but also as a prime candidate for an IndyCar ride next season. The 22-year-old Floridan will test for Chip Ganassi Racing at Portland International Raceway on August 7.
Should Askew win the 2019 Indy Lights title, he will receive a $1 million prize that guarantees at least three NTT IndyCar Series starts next season – including the Indianapolis 500.
Ryan Norman finished the race in the second position, while VeeKay, who will also test at Portland on August 7 for Ed Carpenter Racing, finished third.
The lone caution of the race came out on lap 11 when Toby Sowery went off-course in Turn 12, hitting the tire barrier. Sowery walked away without a scratch, but his car suffered damage, ending his race.
The Indy Lights competitors will return to action tomorrow afternoon, with Race #2 beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.
