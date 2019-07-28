F1: Max Verstappen wins action-packed German Grand Prix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Max Verstappen won the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim Sunday afternoon, a wild race that saw many exciting and unpredictable storylines.

No Formula One fan would have likely predicted that Sunday’s Grand Prix would see Sebastian Vettel finish second after starting last, Daniil Kvyat giving Toro Rosso their second only podium in F1 competition and both Mercedes cars finishing outside of the points, yet all three happened, making for an unpredictable race that fans will remember for years to come.

“It was amazing to win in the end,” Verstappen said following his victory. “It was really tricky to make the right calls. To come out on top it was all about not making mistakes. It’s amazing to win here”

Vettel, who spent the race slowly moving his way through the field to his second-place finish after starting from the 20th position, gave his hometown fans plenty to cheer for.

“I’m just happy,” Vettel said. “I think before the last safety car I realised I was quite a bit faster, and I had some good moves on the back straight. It was about getting the next car, and the next car, and the next car”

Daniil Kvyat finished the race in the third position, giving Toro Rosso their first podium since Sebastian Vettel gave the team their lone victory in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll finished fourth, while Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon finished fifth and sixth, respectfully.

Kimi Räikkönen, Antonio Giovinazzi, Romain Grosjean, and Kevin Magnussen finished seventh through tenth.

Rain prior to the race would ensure for an action-packed event, which saw polesitter Lewis Hamilton lead early on before spinning twice en route to an 11th-place finish.

Hamilton would first come off-course in Turn 17, forcing him to make a lengthy pit stop for repairs. Having already gone past the pit entry bollard before making a decision to pit, race officials issued him a five-second penalty, further hampering the World Championship points leader’s day.

Mercedes teammate Valterri Botttas, as well as Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg suffered crashes that ended their races. All in all, six drivers would retire from the race.

Full race results are below. The next race of the 2019 Formula One World Championship is the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 4.

Confirmation of the final positions from an unforgettable race at Hockenheim ⏱️#GermanGP #F1 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/ea8y1zqGE3 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2019

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter