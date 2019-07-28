Dan Mullan/Getty Images

F1: Max Verstappen wins action-packed German Grand Prix

By Michael EubanksJul 28, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Max Verstappen won the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim Sunday afternoon, a wild race that saw many exciting and unpredictable storylines.

No Formula One fan would have likely predicted that Sunday’s Grand Prix would see Sebastian Vettel finish second after starting last, Daniil Kvyat giving Toro Rosso their second only podium in F1 competition and both Mercedes cars finishing outside of the points, yet all three happened, making for an unpredictable race that fans will remember for years to come.

“It was amazing to win in the end,” Verstappen said following his victory. “It was really tricky to make the right calls. To come out on top it was all about not making mistakes. It’s amazing to win here”

Vettel, who spent the race slowly moving his way through the field to his second-place finish after starting from the 20th position, gave his hometown fans plenty to cheer for.

“I’m just happy,” Vettel said. “I think before the last safety car I realised I was quite a bit faster, and I had some good moves on the back straight. It was about getting the next car, and the next car, and the next car”

Daniil Kvyat finished the race in the third position, giving Toro Rosso their first podium since Sebastian Vettel gave the team their lone victory in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll finished fourth, while Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon finished fifth and sixth, respectfully.

Kimi Räikkönen, Antonio Giovinazzi, Romain Grosjean, and Kevin Magnussen finished seventh through tenth.

Rain prior to the race would ensure for an action-packed event, which saw polesitter Lewis Hamilton lead early on before spinning twice en route to an 11th-place finish.

Hamilton would first come off-course in Turn 17, forcing him to make a lengthy pit stop for repairs. Having already gone past the pit entry bollard before making a decision to pit, race officials issued him a five-second penalty, further hampering the World Championship points leader’s day.

Mercedes teammate Valterri Botttas, as well as Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg suffered crashes that ended their races. All in all, six drivers would retire from the race.

Full race results are below. The next race of the 2019 Formula One World Championship is the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 4.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

Indy Lights: Oliver Askew sweeps both races at Mid-Ohio

Indy Lights
By Michael EubanksJul 28, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There were two classes of drivers in this weekend’s Indy Lights doubleheader at Mid-Ohio: Oliver Askew and everyone else.

After leading flag-to-flag in race 1 Saturday afternoon, Askew once again did just that in race 2 on Sunday, leading all 30 laps en route to his sixth victory of the season after starting the race from the pole position.

“I think the more time I spend with these guys at Andretti Autosport, the more time I spend in this car, the better we’re all going to get,” Askew told NBC Sports following his third consecutive victory in Indy Lights competition. “It’s the same for everybody else but I’m trying to work harder than everybody else.

“I have such a great group of people behind me, and that was a really good race, we had really good pace.”

Having not finished outside of the podium since race 1 at Road America in June, Askew now leads Rinus VeeKay in the points standings by 45 points, and continues to race closer and closer to his first Indy Lights championship.

“I think we just got to keep pushing and win races,” Askew said. “That’s all I’m worried about.”

Toby Sowery finished the race in the second position, while VeeKay finished third. Ryan Norman and David Malukas finished fourth and fifth, respectfully.

The lone caution of the race came out on the first lap, when Robert Megennis and Dalton Kellett made contact, sending both drivers off-track.

The next race on the 2019 Indy Lights schedule takes place on August 24 at Gateway Motorsports Park. Live flag-to-flag coverage of the 75-lap event will air exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full race results 

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 