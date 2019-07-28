Joe Skibinski / IndyCar

INDYCAR: How to watch the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

By Michael EubanksJul 28, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series is in the Buckeye State this weekend for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Today’s event will see the stars and cars of INDYCAR racing for 90 laps around the 13-Turn, 2.258-mile road course, which first hosted INDYCAR in 1980 and remains a favorite facility for both drivers and spectators alike.

Will Power won the pole position today’s race, and looks to end a long winless streak that dates back to Gateway last August.

Starting alongside Power in Row 1 is Alexander Rossi, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with Andretti Autosport.

Current series points leader Josef Newgarden will start third.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Sunday 7/28, 12 p.m. ET, final warm-up, NBC Sports Gold

Sunday 7/28, 12:45 p.m. ET, Indy Lights Race 2, NBC Sports Gold

Sunday 7/28, 4 p.m. ET, Honda Indy 200, NBC and streaming live

Indy Lights: Oliver Askew sweeps both races at Mid-Ohio

Indy Lights
By Michael EubanksJul 28, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
There were two classes of drivers in this weekend’s Indy Lights doubleheader at Mid-Ohio: Oliver Askew and everyone else.

After leading flag-to-flag in race 1 Saturday afternoon, Askew once again did just that in race 2 on Sunday, leading all 30 laps en route to his sixth victory of the season after starting the race from the pole position.

“I think the more time I spend with these guys at Andretti Autosport, the more time I spend in this car, the better we’re all going to get,” Askew told NBC Sports following his third consecutive victory in Indy Lights competition. “It’s the same for everybody else but I’m trying to work harder than everybody else.

“I have such a great group of people behind me, and that was a really good race, we had really good pace.”

Having not finished outside of the podium since race 1 at Road America in June, Askew now leads Rinus VeeKay in the points standings by 45 points, and continues to race closer and closer to his first Indy Lights championship.

“I think we just got to keep pushing and win races,” Askew said. “That’s all I’m worried about.”

Toby Sowery finished the race in the second position, while VeeKay finished third. Ryan Norman and David Malukas finished fourth and fifth, respectfully.

The lone caution of the race came out on the first lap, when Robert Megennis and Dalton Kellett made contact, sending both drivers off-track.

The next race on the 2019 Indy Lights schedule takes place on August 24 at Gateway Motorsports Park. Live flag-to-flag coverage of the 75-lap event will air exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full race results 

