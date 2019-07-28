INDYCAR: How to watch the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

The NTT IndyCar Series is in the Buckeye State this weekend for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Today’s event will see the stars and cars of INDYCAR racing for 90 laps around the 13-Turn, 2.258-mile road course, which first hosted INDYCAR in 1980 and remains a favorite facility for both drivers and spectators alike.
Will Power won the pole position today’s race, and looks to end a long winless streak that dates back to Gateway last August.
Starting alongside Power in Row 1 is Alexander Rossi, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with Andretti Autosport.
Current series points leader Josef Newgarden will start third.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
Sunday 7/28, 12 p.m. ET, final warm-up, NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 7/28, 12:45 p.m. ET, Indy Lights Race 2, NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 7/28, 4 p.m. ET, Honda Indy 200, NBC and streaming live