INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden leads final warm-up at Mid-Ohio

Josef Newgarden set the fastest lap in the final warm-up session for the Honda Indy 200 this afternoon, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 6.6443 seconds around the 13-Turn, 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio road course.
Newgarden, who starts third in today’s race, led Felix Rosenqvist by 0.285 seconds.
Colton Herta was third-fastest in the session with an elapsed lap time of 1 minute, 6.9386 seconds, while Spencer Pigot (1 minute, 7.1443 seconds) ended the session fourth-fastest.
Alexander Rossi finished the session fifth-fastest with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 7.1796 seconds.
Race polesitter Will Power was 19th fastest of the 23 cars entered in today’s race, posting an elapsed time of 1 minute, 8.0518 seconds.
Live coverage of the Honda Indy 200 begins later this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
