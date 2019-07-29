Newgarden makes costly mistake at Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – Josef Newgarden made a major error on the final lap of Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and that mistake proved costly in his quest for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship.
The Team Penske driver was set to finish fourth in Sunday’s 90-lap contest when he saw an opening entering the Turn 2 area of the road course, known as the “Keyhole.” Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Honda was stacked up in pursuit of the lead two cars driven by the leader, Scott Dixon, and rookie driver Felix Rosenqvist.
Newgarden knew Dixon’s lap times were falling off dramatically as his tire grip deteriorated and he believed he could win the race on the final lap.
Instead, Newgarden’s Chevrolet banged into the side of Hunter-Reay’s Honda, sending the 2017 IndyCar Series champion off course. The engine stalled, lost power and Newgarden’s race was over.
“I’m not really sure what Josef (Newgarden) was thinking there doing that,” Hunter-Reay said afterwards. “He tried to go around the outside, and the line through that corner is that you do a diamond and you come back to the apex, so he had to expect I was coming back at some point, and then just shoved his nose in there.
“I don’t know, with the championship like that, leader, totally baffled me. I’m just glad it didn’t cut down our right rear tire after fighting like that all day.”
Dixon went on to win the race followed by Felix Rosenqvist, just 0.0934-of-a-second behind in one of the closest finishes in the history of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Hunter-Reay finished third followed by Team Penske’s Will Power and Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport fifth.
Newgarden finished 14th, the first car one lap down as his car was stranded off course. Add it all up and Newgarden’s 29-point lead in the standings is now just 16 points over Rossi heading into a two-weekend break in the schedule.
“It could have been a really good day and I just forced the issue on something that was real low reward; and high risk,” Newgarden told NBC Sports.com after a lengthy consultation with his race engineer, Gavin Newsom. “You see what happened on the risk side of it. It ended up dropping us out of points.
“It was a silly error to make on a day where we could have had fourth-place points. It’s a shame. We go on to the next one.
“It’s always tough when you make an error.”
Newgarden said he had a run on Hunter-Reay and that created an opportunity.
“I thought he was going to go a bit wider when I tried to brake on the outside, I tried the over-under, he didn’t go as wide as I thought and he made contact,” said Newgarden, who led 11 laps in the race. “I lost the engine. It was as simple as that.
“It wasn’t wise. It wasn’t wise for sure. It certainly hurts. It doesn’t help.”
Newgarden said he will re-set and move on to the next race. But that isn’t until August 18 in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.
Newgarden is a racer and it’s not in a racer’s mentality to just “settle for fourth.” He saw an opening and went for it.
“My instinct is always to go for it,” Newgarden said. “It’s not always the right instinct, but it is my natural instinct.
“Poor decision, probably. I was just trying to get on the podium. I just got inside of him, and lost power — it pushed me around and I lost power” on edge of track.
“I made a mistake. Don’t do it again. That’s all you tell yourself.
“We still have four races to go. Long journey.”
NHRA Sonoma winners: Hight, B. Torrence, Anderson and Hines
From left: Andrew Hines, Billy Torrence, Greg Anderson, Robert Hight. Photo: NHRA.
Even though his boss continues to chase a milestone 150th career win, Robert Hight earned his own milestone in Sunday’s NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway, capturing the 50th win of his Funny Car career.
Hight (3.973 seconds at 325.45 mph) defeated Matt Hagan (4.030 seconds at 316.60 mph) to earn his fifth win of the season. In doing so, he continues to maintain a stranglehold on the Funny Car point standings, which he’s led since the season-opening race at Pomona, California in February.
Hight is now one of only three drivers to win at least 50 races in Funny Car history, joining Force and Ron Capps.
Hight, who is married to Force’s oldest daughter, Adria, was No. 1 qualifier for Sunday’s eliminations and also earned a first-round bye. He then defeated Blake Alexander and last week’s winner at Denver, Tommy Johnson Jr., in the quarter-finals and semifinals, respectively.
“The first national event I ever attended was right here (at Sonoma), and I never honestly dreamed I would get to drive a Funny Car,” said Hight, who now has three career wins in Sonoma. “I still have to pinch myself. It’s hard to believe I’m at 50 (wins).”
Hagan, meanwhile, defeated Don Schumacher Racing teammate Jack Beckman and 2018 Funny Car world champion J.R. Todd in the first two rounds, then beat Force in the semifinals before his matchup with Hight.
“Matt Hagan had the best car out there in the second and third round, and we had to step up in the final,” Hight said. “We didn’t want to get outrun, and we really pushed in the final and got the win.”
In Top Fuel, Steve Torrence was stopped from earning his fourth win in a row and his 10th win in the season’s first 15 races by someone he knows quite well: his father, Billy, who earned his third career Top Fuel win – all of which have come in the last year.
To add icing to his victorious cake, Billy Torrence is now just 31 points from becoming one of 10 drivers to qualify for the upcoming six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. What makes that potential achievement unique is that Billy Torrence is only a part-time driver on the Top Fuel circuit.
Billy Torrence defeated his son Steve in the first round, and Austin Prock and Steve Faria in the next two rounds. Billy Torrence (3.804 seconds at 320.20 mph) then defeated No. 1 qualifier Clay Millican (3.842 seconds at 321.65 seconds) in the final round to earn the event win.
Millican, meanwhile, had a bye in the first round and then defeated three-time champion Antron Brown and 2017 champion Brittany Force before meeting up with Billy Torrence in the final round.
“We had a good car going into raceday and we were just steady,” Billy Torrence said. “We had a really tough race against Steve, and we knew Clay had a good car. It took it all (to beat him).
“We have a good car and we’re capable of winning everywhere we go. I couldn’t do this without Steve’s team and it takes all of those guys. They make certain I have a very well-prepared car every time I show up, and they make me look good.”
Still, Billy Torrence is going to really enjoy this weekend, joking to NationalDragster.com, “There will be a little bragging going on at home tomorrow.”
In Pro Stock, Greg Anderson won his second race in a row and the second in the Western Swing. Anderson, who had gone a year before his win at Denver last week, covered the quarter-mile in 6.602 seconds at 208.71 mph to defeat Alex Laughlin in the final round at Sonoma. Anderson now goes for the sweep at Seattle.
Anderson previously swept the Western Swing in 2004, the only driver in Pro Stock history to sweep the Swing. Sunday’s win is the 93rd of his Pro Stock career.
Anderson defeated, in order, Kenny Delco, Jeg Coughlin Jr. (car would not start) and K.B. Racing teammate Jason Line in the semifinals before meeting Laughlin in the final.
“It’s been a long time since I won two races in a row and it’s more of a mind game than anything, and you’ve got a find a way to get that right,” said Anderson, who has a class-best six victories at Sonoma. “This is going to do a lot for me.
“Sonoma has always been one of my very favorite tracks on the circuit. I love the tracks where the cars run fast. As two races have shaken out, I’m the only guy standing with a chance to (sweep the Swing), and I’ll go into Seattle with a smile on my face, eager to race and see if the cards can fall the right way again.”
Laughlin, meanwhile, began Sunday as the No. 1 qualifier for the second time in his career. He then defeated, in order, Val Smeland, Erica Enders and Bo Butner before facing Anderson in the final round.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Andrew Hines won for a record seventh time this season (6.790 seconds at 198.00 mph), defeating defending PSM champion Matt Smith (6.822 seconds at 197.36 mph). It was the culmination of a great weekend for Hines, who also won Saturday’s Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle – a race within a race – for the seventh time in his career and the $25,000 first place prize that goes with it, defeating Vance & Hines teammate Eddie Krawiec.
Hines defeated Jerry Savoie, Scotty Pollacheck and Kelly Clontz to reach Sunday’s final round match-up vs. Smith.
“This might be the best motorcycle I’ve ever had underneath me,” Hines said of the 55th PSM win of his career and third career win at Sonoma. “It’s absolutely mind-boggling what we’ve been able to achieve this year.
“The confidence with my motorcycle and my team, and the level of performance and professionalism the guys bring to the starting line every single time, it’s unsurpassed right now. I can sit on that starting line with confidence and it’s just unreal. I feel I’m probably riding the best in my career and I just want it that much more.”
The Pro Stock Motorcycle category returns to action at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals on Labor Day weekend in suburban Indianapolis.
The final event of the three-race Western Swing for Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock continues next weekend (August 2-4) in the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Seattle.
FINAL FINISHING ORDER:
TOP FUEL: 1. Billy Torrence; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Austin Prock; 8. Richie Crampton; 9. Mike Salinas; 10. Leah Pritchett; 11. Terry McMillen; 12. Cameron Ferre; 13. Scott Palmer; 14. Steve Faria; 15. Steven Chrisman.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Robert Hight; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4. John Force; 5. Jack Beckman; 6. Blake Alexander; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. J.R. Todd; 12. Ron Capps; 13. Jeff Diehl; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Terry Haddock.
PRO STOCK: 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Alex Laughlin; 3. Jason Line; 4. Bo Butner; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Jeg Coughlin; 9. Richard Freeman; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Steve Graham; 12. Val Smeland; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Steve Matusek; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Matt Hartford.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Andrew Hines; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Hector Arana; 5. Scotty Pollacheck; 6. Katie Sullivan; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Karen Stoffer; 10. Eddie Krawiec; 11. Joey Gladstone; 12. Angie Smith; 13. Cory Reed; 14. Hector Arana Jr; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Jianna Salinas.
SUNDAY’S FINAL RESULTS:
TOP FUEL: Billy Torrence, 3.804 seconds, 320.20 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.842 seconds, 321.65 mph.
FUNNY CAR: Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.973, 325.45 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.030, 316.60.
PRO STOCK: Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.602, 208.71 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 7.203, 175.68.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.790, 198.00 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.822, 197.36.
FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:
TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Austin Prock, 3.744, 327.66 def. Leah Pritchett, 3.774, 324.44; Doug Kalitta, 3.795, 324.83 def. Scott Palmer, 6.455, 93.38; Clay Millican, 3.725, 328.94 was unopposed; Billy Torrence, 3.758, 325.53 def. Steve Faria, 6.618, 89.58; Steve Torrence, 3.802, 324.36 def. Steven Chrisman, 9.016, 65.91; Antron Brown, 3.863, 312.35 def. Cameron Ferre, 3.992, 254.47; Richie Crampton, 3.798, 319.52 def. Terry McMillen, 3.855, 308.99; Brittany Force, 3.718, 335.15 def. Mike Salinas, 3.740, 327.74; QUARTERFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.825, 321.19 def. Crampton, 5.115, 138.41; B. Torrence, 3.838, 307.09 def. Prock, 4.667, 177.67; Brown, 4.064, 304.74 def. Kalitta, 4.637, 191.29; Millican, 3.838, 315.05 def. Force, 4.072, 270.10; SEMIFINALS — Millican, 3.858, 320.74 def. Brown, 3.931, 306.95; B. Torrence, 3.779, 324.75 def. S. Torrence, 3.822, 311.92; FINAL — B. Torrence, 3.804, 320.20 def. Millican, 3.842, 321.65.
FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.944, 325.85 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.559, 187.29; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.925, 327.35 was unopposed; Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 3.952, 315.71 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 6.548, 102.27; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.996, 320.74 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.529, 195.45; John Force, Camaro, 3.917, 327.11 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.216, 228.89; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.084, 273.72 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.958, 324.59 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.441, 197.97; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.010, 314.75 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.466, 197.22; QUARTERFINALS — Johnson Jr., 4.031, 318.47 def. Tasca III, 5.622, 129.85; Hight, 4.007, 323.35 def. Alexander, 4.055, 303.98; Force, 4.111, 312.13 def. Langdon, 5.664, 128.65; Hagan, 3.924, 325.37 def. Beckman, 3.995, 321.81; SEMIFINALS — Hight, 4.011, 323.19 def. Johnson Jr., 4.046, 318.54; Hagan, 3.962, 322.42 def. Force, Broke; FINAL — Hight, 3.973, 325.45 def. Hagan, 4.030, 316.60.
PRO STOCK: ROUND ONE — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.579, 210.54 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.611, 209.46; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.570, 210.08 def. Richard Freeman, Camaro, 6.585, 210.01; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.570, 209.52 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.594, 209.69; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.577, 209.75 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul – Centerline; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.552, 210.57 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.594, 208.17; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.561, 210.47 def. Steve Matusek, Ford Mustang, 6.611, 209.49; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.553, 209.92 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.610, 209.43; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.559, 209.98 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; QUARTERFINALS — Butner, 6.593, 210.05 def. McGaha, 6.745, 180.28; Anderson, 6.568, 211.10 def. Coughlin, Broke; Line, 6.574, 209.85 def. Kramer, 6.578, 210.41; Laughlin, 6.578, 209.10 def. Enders, 6.651, 208.14; SEMIFINALS — Laughlin, 6.614, 209.95 def. Butner, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.625, 209.52 def. Line, 6.593, 208.71; FINAL — Anderson, 6.602, 208.71 def. Laughlin, 7.203, 175.68.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE — Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, 6.927, 194.21 def. Hector Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Ryan Oehler, 6.892, 196.22 def. Cory Reed, Foul – Red Light; Hector Arana, 6.868, 197.02 def. Angie Smith, 6.914, 194.04; Scotty Pollacheck, 11.395, 72.34 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.886, 194.44 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.874, 197.02; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.807, 197.62 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.060, 191.38; Matt Smith, 6.878, 196.47 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.096, 191.48; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.827, 197.39 def. Joey Gladstone, 6.898, 192.74; QUARTERFINALS — M. Smith, 9.900, 88.18 def. Oehler, Broke; Arana, 6.882, 198.12 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light; Savoie, 6.794, 198.96 def. Sullivan, 6.938, 194.72; Hines, 6.801, 198.67 def. Pollacheck, 6.896, 196.36; SEMIFINALS — M. Smith, 6.880, 198.06 def. Arana, 6.976, 196.93; Hines, 6.805, 198.23 def. Savoie, 6.807, 197.88; FINAL — Hines, 6.790, 198.00 def. M. Smith, 6.822, 197.36.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Robert Hight, 1,283*; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 1,084*; 3. John Force, 1,035; 4. Jack Beckman, 964; 5. Ron Capps, 962; 6. Bob Tasca III, 924; 7. J.R. Todd, 889; 8. Matt Hagan, 888; 9. Shawn Langdon, 786; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 757.
PRO STOCK: 1. Bo Butner, 781*; 2. Greg Anderson, 675; 3. Alex Laughlin, 658; 4. Jason Line, 582; 5. Matt Hartford, 567; 6. Deric Kramer, 558; 7. Jeg Coughlin, 544; 8. Erica Enders, 535; 9. Chris McGaha, 477; 10. Rodger Brogdon, 320.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Andrew Hines, 967*; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 770*; 3. Matt Smith, 712*; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 658*; 5. Karen Stoffer, 452; 6. Angie Smith, 419; 7. Ryan Oehler, 408; 8. Hector Arana, 400; 9. Angelle Sampey, 397; 10. Jerry Savoie, 379.
* Clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship