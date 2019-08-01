INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
Hybrid engines coming to INDYCAR in 2022

By Bruce MartinAug 1, 2019
Hybrid engine technology is coming to INDYCAR in 2022, making the series relevant to today’s modern automotive marketplace.

INDYCAR announced Thursday morning that it will implement a single-source hybrid system in its race cars for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season that will provide key enhancements ranging from competition to safety.  Current engine manufacturers Honda and Chevrolet are partners of the program that will combine elements of the 2.4-liter internal combustion engines, along with a hybrid powertrain.

It will be the first time the vehicles will not use the traditional, manual hand-held electric starters to start the race cars. Instead, a hybrid component can be activated by the driver from the cockpit.

One of INDYCAR’s challenges has been the difficult balancing act of bringing new technology into a sport that at one time was the cutting edge of automotive technological advancement. To remain technologically relevant while preserving the “Wow!” factor of speed and thrills that have been part of IndyCar racing’s heritage is very important as the 20thCentury sport of auto racing moves into the third decade of the 21stCentury.

“It’s an exciting time for INDYCAR with the forthcoming evolution of the cars and innovations like the hybrid powertrain being incorporated into the new engine,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “As we move toward the future, we will remain true to our racing roots of being fast, loud and authentic, and simultaneously have the ability to add hybrid technology that is an important element for the series and our engine manufacturers.”

The hybrid system will work in parallel with the internal combustion engines from Honda and Chevrolet, combining growing hybrid technology with the traditional power plants to produce in excess of 900 horsepower for the most competitive racing series in the world.

The hybrid powertrain will be integrated into the push-to-pass system and provide a power boost to the tool used by drivers for overtaking on road and street courses. The current system, which is limited to 200 seconds per driver in those events, will gain additional horsepower from the hybrid system to help INDYCAR reach its target goal of achieving 900-plus horsepower for its cars.

The hybrid technology will consist of a multi-phase motor, inverter and electric storage device that will create energy recovery from the car’s braking system.

The addition of the hybrid technology to the traditional engine formula will provide some integral benefits for the competitors while enhancing the race action for the fans. In addition to allowing drivers to restart their cars from the cockpit, the system will increase the horsepower of the push-to-pass system and potentially improve the pace and overall time of races.

INDYCAR had announced in May 2018 that it would move to a 2.4-liter engine formula that would produce 900 hp beginning in 2021. The addition of the hybrid powertrain will push the debut of the new engine formula from 2021 to 2022, realigning it with the arrival of the next-generation chassis as initially scheduled.

The move will allow INDYCAR to continue working on other future innovations for the new package as well as extend the window of opportunity for an additional OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to join Chevrolet and Honda in 2022.

“Honda is committed to racing in order to develop people and technologies relevant to the future of our sport and our world,” Honda Performance Development President Ted Klaus said. “INDYCAR offers us the perfect platform to prove out both people and technologies in an environment where measurement of successes and failures is crystal clear.”

Chevrolet officials believe the additional one-year delay on the new engine platform is important, now that relevant hybrid technology will be part of the equation.

“Chevrolet supports delaying the implementation of the revised engine regulations until 2022 to coincide with the NTT IndyCar Series introduction of new technologies with the chassis,” U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports Jim Campbell said. “The partnership between Chevrolet and IndyCar remains a strong platform for showcasing relevant technologies that we incorporate in our production engines, and transfer learnings in performance, reliability and efficiency between the racetrack and the showroom.” 

From a safety standpoint, the system will improve on-track situations by giving the driver the ability to restart the car quickly should it stall on track. This will help reduce the time the driver and AMR Safety Team are exposed on track than they currently are while awaiting a manual restart.

That safety feature also provides a benefit to the fan experience by potentially helping reduce the number of caution flags for stalled cars on track and leading to improved overall pace and time of races.

The new engine regulations will be in place for six years – 2022 through the ‘27 seasons – in a concerted effort to provide a clear vision and stability for the NTT IndyCar Series engine manufacturers and teams. It is a continuation of INDYCAR’s initial five-year strategic competition plan that originated in 2016.

Chevrolet and Honda will continue with the current homologation table through the 2020 and ‘21 seasons.

Dixon a legitimate threat to win 2019 NTT INDYCAR Series Championship

By Bruce MartinAug 1, 2019
Don’t count out five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon in this year’s battle for the championship. By winning last Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio for a record-extending sixth time in his career, Dixon chopped 36 points off his deficit to points leader Josef Newgarden, who spun off course on the final lap.

That puts Dixon 62 points out with four races to go, including the final race that pays double points at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca on September 22.

Dixon is fourth in points heading into the two-weekend break before racing resumes in the August 18 ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Does last Sunday’s win at Mid-Ohio elevate Dixon to “Dark Horse” status in the 2019 championship race?

“Yes, big-time,” Dixon told NBC Sports.com. “We know with the last four races to go; it’s going to be pretty tough. Penske is strong and Alexander Rossi has been tough as well. We’ll keep our heads down and try to make the most of it.

“It shifts it up a bit. We started the weekend 98 points back and now we are only 62 points back. Those are the weekends that you need. You don’t wish that on your competitors, but it sounds like he got caught up with Ryan Hunter-Reay on an awkward part of the track and it cost him 10 spots or so. We know Josef is a huge competitor and will bounce back strong.”

But, with three top drivers ahead of him including Team Penske’s Newgarden, sensational Andretti Autosport star Alexander Rossi and reigning Indianapolis 500 winning driver Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske, is it “doable” that Dixon can leapfrog all three drivers up and make up the 62-point deficit?

“Yeah, because it’s double points for the last one,” Dixon said. “Anything is possible, man. We’ve just got to keep our head down. We can’t start thinking about that right now, and if you win races, that will take care of it.”

That is exactly the mindset Dixon was in when he told NBC Sports.com that he was taking a “win or else” attitude into the Honda Indy Toronto on July 9. At that time, he was 106 points behind Newgarden.

Since that time, Dixon has been on a tear.

He finished second in Toronto, second the following weekend in the Iowa 300 at Iowa Speedway and won last Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Newgarden finished fourth at Toronto, won at Iowa and made a crucial last-lap mistake at Mid-Ohio when he tried to pass Hunter-Reay for third place on the final lap.

The two drivers banged wheels and Newgarden was knocked into the gravel pit and stalled his engine. Instead of finishing fourth, he finished 14th. Combine that with Dixon’s victory and it dramatically tightened the points race.

“That’s a big shift,” Dixon said. “Those are the weekends you need. We always go on about that 100-point mark, but when you come to the last race if you’re that far back it’s going to be impossible.

“You’ve got to take it. You don’t wish that on anybody. Talking to Ryan, who I guess that altercation was with, he really didn’t know what Josef was trying to do. I’m kind of a bit surprised to be honest, especially in the situation that he’s had, but it happens. It happens to the best of us. We make these mistakes, and the unfortunate part with Josef, I think that’s going to wind him up even more and he’s going to be super strong come Pocono.

“Either way, I think he’s going to be the person to beat. That team is super strong right now, and we’re going to have to work hard.”

Each of the next three races has the normal points structure which includes 50 points to win, one bonus point for the pole and one bonus point for leading the most laps. The final race of the season pays double, meaning the winner gets 100 points instead of 50.

By scoring his sixth win at Mid-Ohio, Dixon re-established himself as “The King of Mid-Ohio.” He must maintain that regal status at Pocono, Gateway, Portland and Laguna-Seca to claim a sixth NTT IndyCar Series championship.

Dixon reclaimed his throne at Mid-Ohio and is “The King” once again.

“You can only feel like ‘The King’ when you’ve won and it had been quite a while since we had won at Mid-Ohio,” Dixon said. “The sixth win, it feels really good, just for the sheer fact that we hadn’t won here since 2014. We’ve won a lot here as a team, but it’s been a while since we’ve won.

“There’s always races that you can analyze and maybe work out a little bit different. But today was a good hard race, and man, we really worked for it.

“What is more shocking is up starting sixth and eighth in the field at a track where you can’t pass. It was super exciting today and a crazy finish with Felix racing us hard at the end.”

“It’s hard when you go into a one-lap shootout when you bring a knife to a gun show,” Dixon said. “It was really, really tough.

“As always, super hard racing.”

It’s Dixon’s ability to compete in “super hard racing” that has brought him back into the thick of a championship battle. When it comes to winning championships, nobody in today’s NTT IndyCar Series knows how to do that better than Dixon.