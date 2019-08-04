NHRA

NHRA: Greg Anderson looks to sweep Western Swing

By Michael EubanksAug 4, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
KENT, Washington – Greg Anderson made history in 2004 when he became the first and only driver in NHRA’s Pro Stock class to sweep the Western Swing, a feat he has the opportunity to replicate this afternoon.

Should the 58-year-old Minnesotan win today’s Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, he will become the only driver in NHRA history to sweep the swing twice in the same class, an achievement he has only recently realized the true significance of.

“Back when I first did it in 2004, I didn’t think much of it because we were winning a lot of races that year,” Anderson told NBC Sports. “But then when you go through a 15-year dry spell where nobody has been able to do it again, you begin to realize how difficult it really is.

“I probably never envisioned I’d be back having the chance to do it again because there’s so much parity in the class now and nobody really goes on a streak like that because there’s too much competition.”

Greg Anderson. Photo: NHRA

But sweeping the swing isn’t just a challenge for Pro Stock drivers. It remains an equally difficult challenge for drivers in NHRA’s other classes.

All-in-all, the swing has only been swept seven times in Mellow Yellow Drag Racing Series competition, and Anderson believes a major factor in the difficulty of accomplishing said feat lies in the unique climates all three racetracks lie in.

“You first go to Denver, which has a 5,000 foot altitude and the cars lose 25% of power, so they don’t want to do anything right,” Anderson said. “It’s just a son-of-a-gun to make the cars run fast in Denver, so that’s a challenge.

“Then you go right to sea level at Sonoma where the air is just wonderful, the cars make a lot of power and racetrack is great, and you can usually run record times. Then you come up here in Seattle the following week where it could be 60 degrees and raining or 85-90 degrees and as humid as could be and the cars can’t hook no matter what they do.

“They’re three completely different races, and that’s kinda why it’s been so difficult for anybody to win all three.”

Winning the Western Swing may be a challenging feat, but Anderson states that he personally enjoys the extra pressure the three-race stretch presents.

“It seems like for whatever reason, every time we’ve gotten into those situations where there’s extra pressure, we seem to do our best,” Anderson said. “I welcome the extra pressure. I like it that way.”

 

NHRA: Despite Countdown lock-in, there is no rest for Steve Torrence

NHRA
By Michael EubanksAug 3, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
KENT, Washington – After an phenomenal 2018 season that saw him win eleven races – including all six countdown races – to win his first NHRA Top Fuel championship, Steve Torrence is easily the top favorite to claim the Top Fuel title once again this season.

The driver of the No. 1 Capco entry enters the Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways with a whopping 572-point lead over Clay Millican in the Top Fuel points standings, having won eight of the 15 events so far this season.

Already a lock-in for the Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s playoff system, Torrence could simply take it easy through the next three rounds if he really wanted to, but that isn’t the 36-year-old Texan’s style. For him, the goal every weekend remains the same: to reach the finals and win.

“We take every round every weekend with the same intensity and focus,” Torrence told NBC Sports. “We try to go out here and do the best that we can. Ultimately, it’s all in the good Lord’s hands of how it’s going to pan out, but we just got to do our best to control our own destiny and go out and just race hard and race well. That’s all you really can do.”

Steve Torrence. Photo: NHRA

Success will mean even more to Torrence points wise when the Countdown for the Championship begin in September. Once the Countdown starts, Torrence will see his lead shrink to only 20 points over second place, meaning that losing the championship is still a possibility should he experience misfortune in one of the six playoff events, something he believes is unfair.

“Honestly, I’m not a fan of the points system,” Torrence said. “Really, they [the NHRA] put more of an emphasis on the countdown than maybe there should be.

“We’re still locked in and focused, but in the countdown, they’re going to throw everything away that you’ve accomplished at this point, so we’re just going to try to continue moving forward and maintain that consistency.”

However, with a Top Fuel title already in his name, Torrence admits that there is less pressure to win a second time around now that he’s proven to others, as well as himself, that he has what it takes to become a champion, but that doesn’t change the fact that he remains just as hungry to win title number two.

“Everybody out here races with aspirations of winning a race or winning a championship,” Torrence said. “When you achieve that, it doesn’t change your aspirations. You still want to do it again because you’re only a champion for a year.

“You’ll be a champion for life, but you only get to wear that No.1 for that one year and then you have to earn it again, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

