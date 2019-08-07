Grand Prix of Portland

IndyCar drivers participate in single-day test at Portland

By Michael EubanksAug 7, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Oregon — The Grand Prix of Portland may not be until Labor Day weekend, but six IndyCar entrants were in the Rose City Wednesday for a single-day test session at Portland International Raceway.

Andretti Autosport took advantage of an unused test day to give all four of its drivers extra preparation for the penultimate round of the 2019 season, with Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Zach Veach and Marco Andretti all making laps around the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course.

Meanwhile, two Indy Lights regulars also had the opportunity to test in an Indy car for the first time, as Oliver Askew drove Scott Dixon’s No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in the test, while Rinus VeeKay piloted the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet which is normally shared between Carpenter and Ed Jones.

Though the private test was a very low-key affair, with only required team and track personnel as well as a few members of the media in attendance, test sessions like Wednesday’s in Portland are still incredibly important for drivers and their teams.

“The championship is so tight that you’re looking for any little advantage over your competitors,” Hunter-Reay told reporters. “Some other teams decided to test at different tracks for whatever reason and we decided to come here.

“It’s a very crucial race because it’s towards the end of the championship fight so every point is extremely valuable and that’s not lost on us. That’s why we’re here.”

Indeed, a good race at P.I.R. is very important for an IndyCar driver looking to end their season on a high-note, and no driver could benefit more from Wednesday’s test than Alexander Rossi.

The driver of the No. 27 NAPA Auto Parts Honda is currently 16 points behind series points leader Josef Newgarden in the standings with four races remaining, and Rossi said that testing gives him and his team the opportunity to experiment and try out a few high-risk setup changes they would normally not make during a race weekend.

“If you do it today and it costs you 45-minutes, it’s not the end of the world, whereas if you do that in a practice session [during a race weekend], you could write-off one of your three chances to dial in the car,” Rossi told NBC Sports. “You take big swings at things and experiment and hopefully you land on something.”

The NTT IndyCar Series returns to action on August 18, with the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Adam Cianciarulo moves up to 450s in 2020 joining Eli Tomac

Vanessa O'Brien (KawasakiUSA)
By Dan BeaverAug 7, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
In a move that could see both 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross champions riding for the same team in 2020, Adam Cianciarulo will move up to the 450 class next year with the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team, joining Eli Tomac.

With three rounds remaining Cianciarulo currently holds a 28-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis in the 250 class. Tomac has a 50-point advantage over Marvin Musquin in 450s.

“We have a very strong 2020 team roster,” Kawasaki Racing Senior Manager, Dan Fahie said in a press release. “We still have work to do this summer in hopes that both Eli and Adam can bring home championships in their respective classes. We are excited to be continuing our championship journey with Eli and welcoming Adam and his storied Kawasaki racing career onto our 450 team.

“We learned a lot about our KX450 and are in a good place heading into 2020 with the development of the motorcycle.”

Cianciarulo has built his advantage with a perfect record of overall podium finishes in the first nine rounds of 2019 that includes victories in the first four rounds at Hangtown, Pala, Thunder Valley and High Point. With his considerable lead in place, he tacked on wins at Southwick and Spring Creek.

Cianciarulo is the only rider to stand on the podium in every moto of the season.

“I am super excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said Cianciarulo. “I was just a little kid when I signed with Kawasaki in 2004, and it’s been a dream of mine since then to reach this point. From growing up in the Team Green program, to my 250 career with Mitch Payton and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki, I feel I’m prepared to take on this next challenge of competing at the highest level.”

In the 450 class, Tomac also had a perfect record of podium finishes with overall victories at Pala, High Point, RedBud and last week at Washougal.

“I’m thrilled to continue the relationship with Kawasaki,” said Tomac. “I feel we have an outstanding team in place, an excellent KX450 motorcycle and a common goal of winning races and championships. Right now our focus is on winning this Pro Motocross Championship and then we will begin preparing for the 2020 Supercross season.

“Let the good times roll!”

Joey Savatgy will close out his rookie season with Kawasaki with full support in the final three races of 2019.

