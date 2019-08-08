Unadilla takes center stage; Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo merely players

By Dan BeaverAug 8, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
And then there were three. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season is drawing to a close, and while the championships are not mathematically wrapped up, Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo are clear favorites in both the 450 and 250 divisions.

This week, that doesn’t matter at all. The riders take a back seat to the track, which has hosted marquee events since before the creation of the series itself. Dating back to 1969, it is the only track that was part of the inaugural 1972 season. Gary Jones won that July.

Unadilla is described as a European-styled track and it has hosted international events for more than 50 years. As a result, 12 foreign born riders have won across all of the divisions. And that brings us back to the points battles.

A pair of Frenchmen Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis are chasing down Tomac in the 450 class and Cianciarulo in 250s. Notably, both of those riders are the defending winners in class with Musquin’s 2-1 last year beating Tomac’s 1-2 on a tie breaker. Ferrandis swept the motos to score maximum points – edging Aaron Plessinger both times.

For Musquin, this has always been a special place. He earned his first victory in the United States there in 250s in 2012 and is now in a position to become only the second rider in history to win three in a row. Ricky Carmichael threepeated in 2000-2002 and again in 2004-2006 after taking one year off to give Kevin Windham a chance to ascend the podium

Do not look for rider deep in the field to challenge the title contenders this week, however; only one racer has scored his first win. Adding to the international flare, South Africa’s Greg Albertyn won in 1996.

On the heels of this week’s news that Cianciarulo will join Tomac in the 450 class in 2020, those two riders are poised to give Kawasaki a manufacturer sweep. If that happens, it will be the first time since KTM performed the feat in 2012 with Ryan Dungey and Musquin.

In the 250 class, Ferrandis will have to buck the odds if he wants to repeat. In the past 10 seasons there have been nine different winners. The good news is that it was another Frenchman, Christophe Pourcel (2009 and 2014) with the two wins.

Schedule:

Qualifiers: 9:15 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
Race: Live, 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, Moto 2 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, (250 Moto 2, re-air at 3 p.m. on NBC; 450 Moto 2 5 p.m. on NBCSN).

July 27 – 2019; Washougal

450: Eli Tomac (1-1) won over Ken Roczen (2-3) and Marvin Musquin (5-2)
250: Dylan Ferrandis (1-1) won over Adam Cianciarulo (3-2) and Justin Cooper (2-4)

August 11 – 2018; Unadilla 

450: Marvin Musquin (2-1) won over Eli Tomac (1-2) and Phil Nicoletti (3-5)
250: Dylan Ferrandis (1-1) won over Aaron Plessinger (2-2) and Mitchell Harrison (4-4)

Overall Wins

450:
[4] Eli Tomac (Pala, High Point, RedBud, Washougal)
[2] Ken Roczen (Hangtown, Thunder Valley)
[2] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch, Southwick)
[1] Cooper Webb (Spring Creek)

250:
[6] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown, Pala, Thunder Valley, High Point, Southwick, Spring Creek)
[2] Dylan Ferrandis (RedBud, Washougal)
[1] Justin Cooper (WW Ranch)

Moto Wins

450:
[8] Eli Tomac (Hangtown II, Pala I & II, Thunder Valley II, WW Ranch I, RedBud I, Washougal I & II)
[3] Ken Roczen (Hangtown I, Thunder Valley I, High Point II)
[3] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch I, Southwick I, RedBud II)
[2] Cooper Webb (Spring Creek I & II)
[1] Blake Baggett (High Point I)
[1] Zach Osborne (Southwick II)

250:
[6] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown II, Pala II, Thunder Valley II, High Point II, Southwick I, Spring Creek II)
[6] Dylan Ferrandis (WW Ranch II, Southwick II, RedBud I & II, Washougal I & II)
[3] Justin Cooper (Hangtown I, Pala I, Thunder Valley I)
[2] Hunter Lawrence (High Point I, Spring Creek II)
[1] Chase Sexton (WW Ranch I)

Dylan Ferrandis remains focused on the championship

Jeff Kardas, ProMotocross.com
By Dan BeaverAug 9, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Beginning with Round 5 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season at WW Ranch, Dylan Ferrandis turned a corner and has arguably been the hottest rider on the circuit since.

Finishing fourth in Moto 1 in Jacksonville, Fla. on a track that resembled a Supercross course more than a Motocross one, Ferrandis suffered through a poor start to that race. Then he stormed back to win Moto 2 and the French-born rider has not looked over his shoulder since.

In the past five races of the season, he has earned four podium finishes and two overall victories – the most recent of which came in the last race at Washougal. It was a perfect weekend; Ferrandis earned maximum points with a pair of moto wins.

What changed halfway through the WW Ranch?

According to Ferrandis: nothing. Well, nothing much. Maybe a slight adjustment in attitude.

“The Supercross season took me a lot of energy and focus so I needed couple races to really get back into the outdoors flow,” Ferrandis told NBC Sports. “But nothing really changed before or after WW ranch, just maybe more confidence on myself.”

Winning will certainly give a rider confidence and since the midway point of at WW Ranch, he has done a lot of that. The following week Ferrandis won Moto 2 at Southwick. He was perfect at RedBud in Buchanan, Mich. with his pair of moto wins and was flawless again at Washougal to five him four moto wins of the latest six.

His key to success in recent weeks has been better starts at the beginning of each moto.

“I haven’t really practiced or changed anything on the bike for the starts,” Ferrandis continued. “The problem was more in my mind. It took me couple races to figured it out but now I feel way better.”

Unfortunately after a modest start to the season, coupled with the near-perfect record of Adam Cianciarulo in the first four rounds, Ferrandis has needed better than 20-20 vision to see what is in front of him.

“My mind is still the same,” Ferrandis said. “I always ride to win, 28 points deficit or not, but now for sure I really look to win this championship and for that I’m in must-win position.”

While Cianciarulo may be a little too far ahead to see clearly as the series enters Unadilla, that is not Ferrandis’ focus.

Ferrandis knows the only thing in his control during the final three events is how he sits atop the bike and how much power he can get out of his Yamaha. He may need to be perfect in the final rounds, but that has already happened twice in the last three weeks with his sweeps at RedBud and Washougal.

“I never really look at other riders during races,” Ferrandis said. “I try to only focus on myself and on my riding but we all know that AC is most of the time out front and if I am too, I am always aware of where he is during the race.”

