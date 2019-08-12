INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski

INDYCAR CEO Miles “delighted” but not “surprised” by McLaren’s decision

By Bruce MartinAug 12, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles told NBC Sports.com he has known about the McLaren deal with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for several weeks and is “delighted” it is now official.

McLaren announced on Friday it would join forces with the current NTT IndyCar Series team to create Arrow McLaren Racing SP as a Chevrolet-powered team in 2020.

“We’re delighted,” Miles told NBC Sports.com from France, where he was spending last week with Indy 500 winning driver Simon Pagenaud on a victory tour. “It’s great. It’s important. I have thought for some time this day would come. It was more of a matter of ‘when,’ then ‘ever.’

“It’s just great to have this done, but it doesn’t come as a surprise. It’s something Zak Brown (McLaren CEO) has been working on for a very long time, including this relationship. He and I were talking about this back in May, at least. It has been a long time coming, but that has been quite deliberate. I think they are committed to this strategy.”

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports had one more year left on its contract with Honda, but it is breaking that agreement in order to strike a deal with McLaren.

That was one of the many twists and turns it took for McLaren, before getting to this point.

“I’ve known they were working on this approach for several months,” Miles admitted. “It’s not something they came to in the last week or so. My reaction is if it is good for Schmidt and Peterson and McLaren and it’s a strong foothold for McLaren to start in the series, then it is a good result.

“McLaren is a great brand in the automotive industry with a great following. They are rich in racing history. Zak Brown, who is leading the charge at the moment, appreciates IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“He is a great promoter in whatever he is involved with. I think it will help bring attention and another level of competitiveness with the Schmidt team. I can’t wait to see them out on the track.”

McLaren was once part of IndyCar’s legacy in the 1970s, when founder Bruce McLaren of New Zealand brought a team to the Indianapolis 500 beginning in 1970. McLaren was killed in a Can Am crash at Goodwood Circuit, Goodwood, England on June 2, 1970, but the automotive company remained deeply rooted in racing, including Formula One.

Mark Donohue gave McLaren its first victory in the 1972 Indianapolis 500 when Penske Racing used the McLaren chassis for the first of the Team Penske’s record 18 Indy 500 wins.

The McLaren team won the Indy 500 for the first time with Johnny Rutherford in 1974 and again in 1976. McLaren left IndyCar racing after the 1978 season before returning to the Indianapolis 500 with two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso of Spain in 2017. That team was in partnership with Andretti Autosport because both the McLaren F1 and Andretti Autosport teams were powered by Honda.

After an acrimonious split with Honda in Formula One at the end of the 2017 season, Honda officials in Japan would not allow American Honda and Honda Performance Development to be partners with a McLaren IndyCar effort.

McLaren returned to the Indy 500 this past May as a Chevrolet-powered team with an engineering alliance with Carlin Racing, but the McLaren effort was so disorganized not even Alonso could get the car into the 33-car starting lineup.

Team owner Michael Andretti told NBC Sports.com that he seriously considered switching to Chevrolet in order to join forces with Honda, but ultimately changed his mind and signed a contract extension to remain with Honda. That was a key decision in helping him re-sign NTT IndyCar Series star driver Alexander Rossi.

Brown and McLaren found its partner in Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, although leaving Honda with one year left on an existing contract has created some controversy.

Honda now has two less cars in the lineup and Chevrolet gains two cars, creating a closer balance in car count in the series.

“I think there is great balance with Chevrolet and Honda in every way between teams and the drivers they each have and great strength,” Miles said. “The McLaren guys compete in Formula One, so they are used to big budgets and doing everything right and I think that is good for the series.”

Does this create the fourth major team in the NTT IndyCar Series?

“I think so,” Miles said. “Everybody can score the teams the way they want. I’ve thought Arrow Schmidt Peterson were in the top four all along. This adds strength to them. This makes it more apparent. It’s just terrific.

“It’s such a well-known brand. It’s a prestigious brand. They do everything in a first-class way. I’m in France now and have been here close to a week with Simon Pagenaud promoting his victory in the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar. That was big news, and this is big news for our series.”

Ken Roczen, Dylan Ferrandis win at Unadilla

ProMotocross.com
By Dan BeaverAug 10, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
Ken Roczen scored his third overall victory of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season at Unadilla, NY, while deep in the field the championship battle intensified.

Eli Tomac scored the hole shot in Moto 1, but it did not take long for Roczen to get around the points leader. Once in the lead, he scooted out to a comfortable lead and was not challenged for the remainder of the race. Roczen built an advantage of nearly 20 seconds during that moto and finished more than 15 seconds ahead of Marvin Musquin.

Roczen scored his first moto win in six weeks. He did not have to wait as long for his next moto victory and scored a perfect finish of 1-1.

“Honestly I haven’t done anything in the last two weeks,” Roczen told NBC Sports Gold after the race. “Obviously I want the season to be done so I can give my body a rest.”

Roczen has been struggling with fatigue all season and practiced only twice during the previous two weeks.

Tomac enter the weekend with a considerable lead of 50 points. With that, he had a full race weekend advantage over the field. But he squandered it in the first moto.

When caught by Roczen, Tomac did not put up much of a fight. He was not particularly scrappy when challenged by Musquin – nor when he succumbed to Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia a little bit later. On the final lap, Tomac was passed by teammate Joey Savatgy and fell to seventh. That matches his worst moto finish of the season.

Tomac rebounded with a third in Moto 2 that was enough for fourth overall. This is only the second time this season that he has not stood on the overall podium.

“My body was better (in the second moto),” Tomac said. “The first moto, I struggled with my body and I got really tight. I was kind of just along for the ride. I guess it’s a good thing we had those 50 points coming into here.”

Musquin was poised to win Moto 2 and the overall until the middle of the race. He lead early until a stuck throttle sent him momentarily off course and allowed Roczen to sweep past. Musquin settled into second and with a 2-2 scored 44 points to trim 10 off Tomac’s lead.

With a 4-4, Osborne’s consistency was enough to give him third overall.

“I felt really good today,” Osborne said. “This track was exceptionally gnarly. It’s always pretty gnarly, but today was hardest I’ve ever ridden it.”

Behind Tomac, Jason Anderson (5-5) rounded out the top five.

In Moto 1, Cooper Webb took a hard landing as he tried to avoid a slower rider. Injuring his knee, he was not around for the second race because he was on his way to the hospital for an MRI.

450 Moto 1 Results
450 Moto 2 Results
450 Overall Results
Points Standings

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Dylan Ferrandis earned his fourth overall victory, but he failed to make up any points on the championship leader.

“Today the track was difficult,” Ferrandis said. “Was firm, a really nice motocross track but it was rough with ruts. One of the most difficult dry tracks I’ve ever ridden. The setup was not perfect in the first moto and we improved a little bit in the second one and I think that was a big help.

“I took the holeshot. That was also a big help.”

In order to have a shot at the championship, Ferrandis needed to be perfect in the final three rounds and watch Adam Cianciarulo have a little trouble.

Ferrandis did his part. Finishing second in Moto 1 and winning the second race for his seventh moto win of the season, he was as close to perfection as can reasonably be expected. It was Ferrandis second straight win at Unadilla. He now needs to make up 28 points in the final two rounds to win the title.

Where Ferrandis came up short is where he had no control.

Cianciarulo served notice immediately that he will not make things easy on Ferrandis. Also winning his seventh moto of the season with the first race victory, he then finished second in Moto 2. In the second race, he matched Ferrandis lap for lap. In fact, the best lap time for both riders was identical to the thousandth of a second.

“There were a lot of ‘moments’ – in every moto, I think you guys know by now, but I just tried my best,” Cianciarulo said after the conclusion of Moto 1. “It was super important. I knew Dylan was going to be behind me and I wanted to get around Justin. He made a mistake. I almost did the same thing in the same spot. The track is pretty treacherous.”

In Moto 1, Justin Cooper took the early lead, but was passed by Cianciarulo and Ferrandis with 19 minutes remaining when he went down in the rollers.

Chase Sexton took the final step on the podium with a 3-3 finish.

Justin Cooper (4-4) and Colt Nichols (5-6) rounded out the top five.

250 Moto 1 Results
250 Moto 2 Results
250 Overall Results
Points Standings

Moto Wins

450MX
[8] Eli Tomac (Hangtown II, Pala I & Pala II, Thunder Valley II, WW Ranch II, RedBud I, Washougal I & II)
[5] Ken Roczen (Hangtown I, Thunder Valley I, High Point II, Unadilla I & II)
[3] Marvin Musquin (WW Ranch I, The Wick I, RedBud II)
[2] Cooper Webb (Spring Creek I & II)
[1] Blake Baggett (High Point I)
[1] Zach Osborne (The Wick II)

250MX
[7] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown II, Pala II, Thunder Valley I, High Point II, The Wick I, Spring Creek II, Unadilla I)
[7] Dylan Ferrandis (WW Ranch II, The Wick II, RedBud I & II, Washougal I & II, Unadilla II)
[3] Justin Cooper (Hangtown I, Pala I, Thunder Valley I)
[2] Hunter Lawrence (High Point I, Spring Creek I)
[1] Chase Sexton (WW Ranch I)

Next race: Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD, August 17

Next race: Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD, August 17

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter