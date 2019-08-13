10 Amatuers to win Supercross license this October

This October, the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship will create an automatic path to the professional ranks for 10 riders.
The 250 Futures and the Supermini classes showcase the most talented rising stars of Motocross and Supercross competition and they will be part of the All-Star weekend at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas October 19-21. In total, 26 classes will be contested. The 250 Futures and Supermini Futures will take center stage Saturday night, October 19 as part of the Monster Energy Cup. Additional classes will be run on Monday.
“Supercross Futures is the only AMA National Championship that takes center stage in some of the world’s most iconic sporting venues,” said Bill Heras, Director of Operations, Supercross Futures in a press release. “It’s amazing to think that ten amateur racers that start the 250 Futures race will leave here as professional Supercross athletes. They have put in the work and will reap the rewards. This is going to be an incredible weekend of intense, competitive racing.”
The AMA 250 Futures has been used as a proving ground for established Supercross and Motocross teams. Team Green Kawasaki currently leads the professional 250 and 450 outdoor divisions with Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac. One of their up and coming riders is Ryder DiFrancesco, who hopes to use this as a springboard into the big leagues.
“You put so much work into it,” said DiFrancesco. “Right now, my biggest goal and biggest dream is to race Supercross.”
Both primary classes this October will ride on the custom-designed hybrid track with both an inside and outside starting area.
“This is what I want to do, and this is what I want to be,” said KTM’s Pierce Brown. “I’ve spent my whole life trying to get here [to the Championship level] and at this point there’s no turning back.”
DiFrancesco and Brown will be among the riders vying to automatically receive their Supercross license, which will go to the top-10 finishers in the 250 class.
One of the most anticipated races of the championship will feature the women’s class where rising star Jordan Jarvis will go head to head with a deep field of competitors that have routinely showed speed, finesse and top-shelf fitness throughout this season. As the only developmental platform for Supercross racing, Supercross Futures looks to advance women’s pro racing long into the future.