INDYCAR team owner will be honored at Little League World Series

By Bruce MartinAug 14, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
An NTT IndyCar Series team owner will be honored at the Little League World Series on Thursday, but he happens to have one of the most famous names in baseball.

It’s George Michael Steinbrenner, IV, the grandson of the legendary New York Yankees team owner and the son of current Yankees co-chairman and part owner Hank Steinbrenner. The 22-year-old Steinbrenner is co-owner of Harding Steinbrenner Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series, which features 19-year-old rookie driver Colton Herta.

Young Steinbrenner will throw the first pitch in the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 15, at the Little League International Complex in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Steinbrenner is the son of New York Yankees part-owner and co-chairman Hank Steinbrenner and the grandson and namesake of legendary owner and businessman George Steinbrenner III.

“I am excited to throw out the first pitch of the Little League World Series game on behalf of Honda,” said George Michael Steinbrenner IV. “Baseball is the core of my identity and the first love of my life, the other love being motor racing. This made the choice to attend the event a must for me as any time I can meld my two passions is something I cannot pass up.”

As the Little League World Series kicks into high gear in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Steinbrenner’s NTT IndyCar Series team will be competing at Pocono Raceway in the ABC Supply 500, 98 miles away from Williamsport.

“I am thankful to Honda for not only supporting Harding Steinbrenner Racing and the NTT IndyCar Series, but also for sponsoring Little League, the world’s greatest game in its most unadulterated form,” Steinbrenner said. “I have watched the Little League World Series my entire life, and this will be my first time to Williamsport to see the event in person.”

In his first NTT IndyCar Series season, Steinbrenner’s impressive resume includes being the youngest winning-team owner in series history after winning the inaugural INDYCAR Classic in March. So far in the 2019 season, rookie driver Colton Herta and the team have one win, one pole starting position and five top-ten finishes.

The Little League Baseball World Series begins Thursday, August 15at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Practice for the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway will begin Saturday, August 17th on NBC Sports Gold. Qualifying will be live on NBC Sports at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Live race day coverage will be Sunday on NBC Sports from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET.

 

NHRA: Jason Line hopes to finally win big at Minnesota home track

Photo: NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Even though he now lives more than 1,250 miles away near Charlotte, North Carolina, Brainerd International Raceway will always be NHRA Pro Stock driver Jason Line’s home track.

Line grew up in Wright, Minnesota, 70 miles northeast of Brainerd. It was there where he learned how to not only be a competitive drag racer, but also planted the seeds that eventually led to Line earning three NHRA Pro Stock championships.

And every year, he gets a chance to go back home to see family and friends – and once again accept the challenge that BIR’s quarter-mile drag strip presents – in this weekend’s NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals.

NHRA Pro Stock driver Jason Line (Photo: Getty Images).

But this year, Line wants to leave Brainerd in a different way than he ever has before: he wants to finally check off his first career Pro Stock win at his home track. He’s made it to the final round four times, most recently in 2016, and technically won the 2014 race – but due to weather issues, the final round was contested two weeks later at Indianapolis, not Brainerd.

So even though he has a Brainerd “Wally” winner’s trophy, Line never has had the opportunity to win and celebrate a Pro Stock win at his home track.

That’s why this weekend’s race is so important to him. He wants to finally break that dubious distinction. And what would make it all the more sweeter is if Line can also finally break a winless slump he’s been embroiled in all season.

“(Brainerd) has been kind of tough for me, but the older I get the more relaxed I get, so maybe this year it will help me,” Line said in a media release. “I’m looking forward to going, that’s for sure.

“I want to enjoy doing what I do for the amount of time I have left doing it. Going to Brainerd, the biggest thing is seeing my core group of friends and family that I started racing with years ago. It’s a good reminder of a lot of things, and there’s a first time for everything.”

This weekend also has increased significance as the Pro Stock schedule was reduced this season from its previous 24-race length to just 18 races. Brainerd will be the 11th of the 18 races, but more importantly, it’s the second-to-last race to qualify for the upcoming six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Even though he’s been winless thus far in 2019, Line has had good consistency. He enters the Brainerd event ranked fifth in the standings, 171 points behind points leader and KB Racing teammate Bo Butner, and 125 points behind second-ranked and another fellow KB Racing teammate, Greg Anderson.

“We’re not bad right now, but I don’t know that we’re great,” said Line, who has 48 career Pro Stock wins and 100 final round appearances. “I think we can be better and obviously that’s the goal.

“There’s some other stuff we’re working on that I think will refine things and will help us be better long-term. We need to do a little better on raceday. Our class has evolved into super refinement. You’re not going to find big gains, so you’re going to have to rub on what you’ve got and try to improve it.

“In our class, the difference between okay and great is a really small number. There’s definitely not a huge difference between okay and great. I’m just trying to take an analytical approach to it and try to do a better job. We’ll try to keep getting better and we’re constantly trying to come up with new ways to improve.”

Qualifying begins Friday with rounds at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. ET, and two more rounds of qualifying on Saturday at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. ET. Final eliminations are slated to begin at Noon ET on Sunday.

