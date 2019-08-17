Chris Owens/IndyCar

Newgarden to start from pole at Pocono after rain cancels qualifying

By Michael EubanksAug 17, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Josef Newgarden will start tomorrow’s ABC Supply 500 from the pole position after this afternoon’s qualifications were canceled by rain. The starting line-up for the second and final 500-mile race of 2019 will be set by entrant points.

Today’s  on-track activity at Pocono Raceway was already behind schedule when the first practice session of the morning was delayed due to low-hanging clouds that prevented the required medical helicopter from reaching the 2.5-mile superspeedway in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

With drivers and their cars on stand-by in the pit area, the decision was made by INDYCAR officials to send teams back to the garage approximately an hour after the first session of the weekend was initially scheduled to start. Rain would begin to fall shortly after, effectively canceling qualifying.

A single, two-hour practice session will start later this afternoon once the track drying has completed and the medical helicopter safely reaches the facility.

Live coverage of tomorrow’s ABC Supply 500 will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the starting lineup for tomorrow’s race

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

 

INDYCAR: Kanaan fastest in practice at Pocono

Chris Owens/IndyCar
By Michael EubanksAug 17, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Very fittingly, the fastest car in Saturday’s lone practice session for ABC Supply 500 was the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet of Tony Kanaan.

The 44-year-old Brazilian showed plenty of speed in the afternoon’s two hour practice session at Pocono Raceway, turning a 216.354 mph lap around the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

The session was the only on-track activity of the day for the NTT IndyCar Series, as heavy cloud cover and rain postponed the first practice session of the day and cancelled qualifying completely.

As the rain began to clear and track drying got underway, INDYCAR officials made the decision to combine the postponed one-hour morning session with the one-hour afternoon session, creating a single two-hour session for drivers to reacquaint themselves with the track known as “The Tricky Triangle”.

Scott Dixon finished the session second fastest with a 215.761 mph lap, while Santino Ferrcucci ended the session third-fastest with an 215.377 mph lap.

Alexander Rossi (215.373 mph) was fourth fastest in the session, followed by Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (215.368 mph), who ended the session fifth-fastest despite missing nearly 45-minutes of track time early on due to a clutch issue.

Colton Herta was sixth-fastest at the completion of the session with a 215.338 mph lap, while Sebastian Bourdais (215.267 mph), Charlie Kimball (214.818 mph), Ryan Hunter-Reay (214.623 mph), and Graham Rahal (214.617 mph) rounded out the top ten.

Current series points leader Josef Newgarden ended the session 17th-fastest with a 214.174 mph lap.

Live coverage of the ABC Supply 500 begins Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full practice results 

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 