Newgarden to start from pole at Pocono after rain cancels qualifying

Josef Newgarden will start tomorrow’s ABC Supply 500 from the pole position after this afternoon’s qualifications were canceled by rain. The starting line-up for the second and final 500-mile race of 2019 will be set by entrant points.

Today’s on-track activity at Pocono Raceway was already behind schedule when the first practice session of the morning was delayed due to low-hanging clouds that prevented the required medical helicopter from reaching the 2.5-mile superspeedway in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

With drivers and their cars on stand-by in the pit area, the decision was made by INDYCAR officials to send teams back to the garage approximately an hour after the first session of the weekend was initially scheduled to start. Rain would begin to fall shortly after, effectively canceling qualifying.

A single, two-hour practice session will start later this afternoon once the track drying has completed and the medical helicopter safely reaches the facility.

Live coverage of tomorrow’s ABC Supply 500 will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

