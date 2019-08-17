Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Scott Speed breaks back in rallycross landing

By Michael EubanksAug 17, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
Subaru rallycross driver Scott Speed has suffered fractures to three vertebrae in his back following a hard landing during his opening heat race in the Nitro World Games at the Utah Motorsports Campus Friday.

Reports indicate that the 36-year-old Californian was carrying too much speed into a jump and missed the dirt landing area, causing his car to land on the tarmac.

Speed was able to complete his heat and exit his car, but was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation after complaining of pain. He would later confirm his injuries via social media.

Sorry for a late update. After landing hard in Q1 I broke my back. Was rushed to the local hospital for checks. CT scan confirmed a destroyed t6.. then was taken to a spine specialist at University of Utah. Finally got an MRI done around 3am.. we found I have 3 fractured vertebrae. Waiting now for the surgeons to give us the game plan. Last night was easily the scariest and most painful time I can remember. Was in a pretty dark place. But I want to thank so much everyone who came and spent time with me. No way I could have made it thru alone. @peterbminnig will forever have a place in my heart for all that he did and Luckily the best cousin in the world @jekka_arellano lives here to play mama bear for me… so excited to see Amanda and dad here soon. Thanks for all the kind text messages!

“[A] CT scan confirmed a destroyed t6 then [I] was taken to a spine specialist at University of Utah,” Speed shared on social media. “Finally got an MRI done around 3 am… We found I have 3 fractured vertebrae. Waiting now for the surgeons to give us the game plan. Last night was easily the scariest and most painful time I can remember. Was in a pretty dark place.

“But I want to thank so much everyone, who came and spent time with me. No way I could have made it thru alone.

“Thanks for all the kind text messages.”

A former Formula One and NASCAR competitor, Speed has been competing in rallycross events since 2013. He won the inaugural Americas Rallycross championship last season for Andretti Autosport and currently holds a five-point lead over Tanner Foust in the ARX standings.

Due to his injuries, Speed will miss the remainder of this weekend’s event.

Pocono wants IndyCar to return but series hasn’t responded

By Bruce MartinAug 17, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT
LONG POND, Pennsylvania – Pocono Raceway President Ben May and CEO Nick Igdalsky are emphatic that they want the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped speedway to remain part of the NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

INDYCAR officials, however, have not responded and as of Saturday night, have not met with either May or Igdalsky fueling speculation that Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 may be the last time Indy cars compete at the legendary track that was designed and built specifically for this type of racing.

IndyCar racing dates all the way back to the track’s opening in 1971.

Pocono’s time with Indy car racing has had several challenges. It was a major race on the schedule from 1971 to 1989, but after the ’89 race, the sanctioning body at that time, CART, dropped Pocono from its schedule.

It did not return until the current INDYCAR sanctioning body added it to the 2013 schedule.

“Nick and I would like to have IndyCar back and undoubtedly, it’s in their court right now,” May told NBC Sports.com Saturday. “If it’s not in the cards, we are ok. We hate it for the fans. That is the most disappointing part; if this was their last opportunity to see IndyCar racing, it’s a shame we wouldn’t have been able to tell them that.”

May and Igdalsky have said there has been double-digit growth every year in attendance. INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles and some series team owners, however, don’t believe the crowds of about 20,000 to 25,000 big enough to return.

INDYCAR is considering replacing this event with a race at Richmond International Raceway – a three-quarter-mile short track that hosted the IndyCar Series from 2001-2009.

“We’re a little bit up on attendance from last year and based on the forecast for Sunday, which looks decent,” May said. “I would anticipate the crowd to be up.

“The race is sponsored, and the crowd should be up.”

Next year, both of Pocono’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series races will be held on the same weekend in June, creating a double-header. That could make an IndyCar Series weekend even more attractive to Northeastern race fans in 2020.

“We treat all of our events equally,” May said. “We treat IndyCar, the same as we treat NASCAR. We’re treating the Air Show next weekend the same as we treat IndyCar. We don’t play that game. We treat everybody the same.

“If IndyCar is not in the cards, this company and this family won’t lay down and say, ‘Well, we’ll just have one Cup weekend and that will be it.’ Maybe it won’t be racing but something else.

“But we would love to have an amazing schedule with a race in June, a race in July and a race in August.”

May said INDYCAR has yet to request another meeting before Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 NTT IndyCar Series race.

Some of the critics think Indy cars have outgrown Pocono Raceway and the speeds are too fast for safety. But auto racing has always had an inherent amount of danger, which is part of its dark allure.

“This is a very fast, very dangerous game that everybody plays,” May said. “The show is amazing. It’s a great show.

“Unfortunately, it has some very sad times.”

One of those came in the 2015 NTT IndyCar Series race when Justin Wilson was killed after the nosecone from Sage Karam’s crashed car hit him in the helmet. He died the next day.

Another came in last year’s ABC Supply 500 when Robert Wickens because paralyzed from the waist down after a horrific crash in Turn 2 that launched him into the tire fence. Wickens survived and had made remarkable recovery in his rehabilitation.

The drivers, however, look fear in the eye and don’t flinch at Pocono.

“I love this track,” said 2013 Pocono winner and five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon. “We haven’t probably had the best runs in the last couple years, but that’s what makes it so good when you do get it right. It’s very difficult to get the combination with one and three correct, feel comfortable around the circuit.

“I hope we do come back. We just have to wait and see, I guess.”

Will Power is a two-time Pocono winner with back-to-back victories in 2016 and 2017. He was second at Pocono last year.

“I love the track,” Power told NBC Sports.com “I love it. Obviously, it’s always a proud moment when you win a race. If you win back-to-back 500-milers, it’s a big deal.

“It’s a cool track. I feel like the more ovals, the better for me. I really enjoy them. It would kind of be disappointing if it went away. Obviously, I had nothing to do with that. It’s obviously INDYCAR negotiating.

“Hopefully I can get another one.”

May believes that auto racing is unlike stick-and-ball sports because fans can attend a baseball or football game and still have part of the day to do other things. Auto racing, however, is usually an all-day affair where crowds travel from a great distance to get to the track, spend hours watching the race, then have to travel the same distance home.

“One-third of the US population lives within 300 miles of Pocono Raceway,” May said. “That is a fact. Why they are not here in droves? I don’t have that answer.

“Our marketing is strong. We put equal marketing in this race as we do the NASCAR race. No doubt, IndyCar has shown impressive growth and growth is real. And we like being part of it.

“All we continue to say is we would like to see them here next year.”